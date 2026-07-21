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English NewsReligionBhadli Navami 2026: Know Why Weddings And Other Auspicious Works Are Allowed On July 22

Bhadli Navami 2026: Know Why Weddings And Other Auspicious Works Are Allowed On July 22

Bhadli Navami 2026 falls on July 22. Know why this Abujh Muhurat is considered auspicious for weddings, housewarming and other important works.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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  • Marriages and new ventures proceed despite Jupiter's setting.

Bhadli Navami holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma. It is also known as the Abujh Muhurat. Simply put, all kinds of auspicious tasks can be performed on Bhadli Navami without any astrological advice. Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur-Jodhpur, explained that this day, like Akshaya Tritiya, is considered auspicious for auspicious works. Bhadli Navami is a self-evident date. All kinds of auspicious tasks can be performed on this date, and auspicious tasks can also be initiated. The Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha will begin at 5:16 am on July 22, 2026, and will end at 7:03 am the next day, i.e., July 23, 2026. Bhadlya Navami will be celebrated on July 22, according to the Udaya Tithi. 

The Last Auspicious Muhurat Before Chaturmas Begins

This is the last auspicious time for marriages this season. Although Jupiter is currently setting, auspicious ceremonies are prohibited, Bhadliya Navami is considered an auspicious time, and a significant number of weddings will take place on this day. Two days later, on July 25th, with Devshayani Ekadashi, all auspicious ceremonies will cease for four months, resuming with the awakening of the gods on November 1st.

Good Deeds Are Not To Blame For Anyone's Foolishness Today. Two Foolishness I Have Been Told Is The Fault Of Guru And Shukra:

According to astrology scholars and scriptures, there is no need to see any kind of almanac or auspicious time in Abujh Muhurat and the setting of Jupiter or Venus is also not seen in it. Ashadha Shukla Navami falls on July 22nd. It is also called Bhadalya Navami. Ashadha Gupta Navratri also ends on this day. Following this, Devshayani Ekadashi falls on July 25th. From this date, Lord Vishnu rests for four months, so there are no auspicious times for auspicious activities.

Bhadali Navami Is Best For Which Works

Bhadli Navami, which falls before Devshayani Ekadashi, is considered an auspicious time, meaning auspicious events like marriage, tonsure, house warming, or starting a new project can be performed on this day without consulting an auspicious time. Currently, the Gupt Navratri of the month of Ashadha is underway, and Bhadli Navami is the last day of this Navaratri. On this Navami, special prayers should be offered to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Durga. Donate money, grains, umbrellas, shoes, and clothes to those in need.

ALSO READ | Chaturmas 2026 Begins On July 25, Know The Rules Rituals And What Is Prohibited During The Sacred Period

On July 15, Jupiter Sets In Cancer.

Chaturmas begins with Devshayani Ekadashi. After this, no auspicious work can be performed for the next four months due to Lord Vishnu being in Yoga Nidra. Therefore, the last day for auspicious work before the start of Chaturmas is Bhadlya Navami. Jupiter set in Cancer on July 15th and will rise on August 10th.

Kharmas From December 15, 2026 To January 14, 2027

This year, there are only seven auspicious days for marriage in November and five in December. Marriages will not be possible from December 15, 2026, to January 14, 2027, due to Kharmas. There will also be no auspicious dates for marriages from December 15 to February 4. The auspicious dates will begin on February 5, after the rising of Venus.

Abuja Or Self-Evident Auspicious Time

Bhadliya Navami is considered an auspicious or self-evident auspicious time. This means that auspicious tasks on this day do not require any consideration of the auspicious time.

Importance

Astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas explains that Bhadlya Navami is a self-evident auspicious time. Auspicious activities on this date do not require astrological calculations. People can perform auspicious tasks at any time convenient to them. They can also perform the auspicious ceremony at the beginning of their work. Performing auspicious tasks on this date yields results comparable to Akshaya Tritiya.

Auspicious Work Will Still Be Done When Guru Sets

Bhadliya Navami falls on July 22nd. This is the last auspicious time for marriages this season. Although auspicious ceremonies are prohibited due to the setting of Jupiter, Bhadliya Navami is considered an auspicious time, and a significant number of weddings will take place on this day. Two days later, on July 25th, with Devshayani Ekadashi, all auspicious ceremonies will cease for four months, resuming with the awakening of the gods on November 1st.

Good Deeds Are Not To Blame for Anyone's Foolishness Today. Two Foolishness I Have Been Told Is The Fault Of Guru And Shukra:

According to astrology scholars and scriptures, there is no need to see any kind of almanac or auspicious time in Abujh Muhurat and the setting of Jupiter or Venus is also not seen in it. Ashadha Shukla Navami falls on July 22nd. It is also called Bhadalya Navami. Ashadha Gupta Navratri also ends on this day. Following this, Devshayani Ekadashi falls on July 25th. From this date, Lord Vishnu rests for four months, so there are no auspicious times for auspicious activities. Bhadli Navami, which falls before Devshayani Ekadashi, is considered an auspicious time, meaning auspicious events like marriage, tonsure, house warming, or starting a new project can be performed on this day without consulting an auspicious time. Currently, the Gupt Navratri of the month of Ashadha is underway, and Bhadli Navami is the last day of this Navaratri. On this Navami, special prayers should be offered to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Durga. Donate money, grains, umbrellas, shoes, and clothes to those in need.

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The Star Jupiter Is Setting

Chaturmas begins with Devshayani Ekadashi. After this, no auspicious work can be performed for the next four months due to Lord Vishnu being in Yoga Nidra. Consequently, the last day for auspicious work before the start of Chaturmas is Bhadlya Navami. For the past month, Jupiter, the planet responsible for marriage, has been setting in Gemini.

Kharmas From December 15, 2026 To January 14, 2027

This year, there are only seven auspicious days for marriage in November and five in December. Marriages will not be possible from December 15, 2026, to January 14, 2027, due to Kharmas. There will also be no auspicious dates for marriages from December 15 to February 4. The auspicious dates will begin on February 5, after the rising of Venus.

Abuja Or Self-Evident Auspicious Time

Bhadliya Navami is considered an auspicious or self-evident auspicious time. This means that auspicious tasks on this day do not require any consideration of the auspicious time.

Importance

Bhadlya Navami is a self-evident auspicious time. Auspicious activities on this date do not require astrological calculations. People can perform auspicious tasks at any time convenient to them. They can also perform the auspicious beginning of their work. Performing auspicious tasks on this date yields results comparable to Akshaya Tritiya .

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

Frequently Asked Questions

Can auspicious tasks be done on Bhadli Navami even if astrological planets are setting?

Yes, according to astrology scholars, there is no need to consult an almanac or auspicious times on Abujh Muhurat. Auspicious works can be performed even if Jupiter or Venus are setting.

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Bhadli Navami Bhadli Navami 2026 Bhadli Navami Date
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