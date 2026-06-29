Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom June 29, 2026, Strawberry Moon offers large, golden spectacle.

Name marks harvest; golden hue due to atmospheric scattering.

Best viewed after moonrise; coincides with Vat Purnima.

If you're looking for something truly special to witness this evening, don't forget to look up at the sky. On June 29, 2026, the much-awaited Strawberry Moon will grace the night sky, making it one of the most spectacular celestial events of the year.

This year's full moon is expected to appear unusually large, bright, and glowing with a golden-copper hue, creating a breathtaking sight across many parts of India the skies remain clear. Beyond its beauty, the event also carries scientific, cultural, and religious significance.

What Is The Strawberry Moon?

Despite its name, the Strawberry Moon is not pink or red. The name has nothing to do with the Moon's colour.

According to NASA, the term originated from Native American tribes, who used the June full moon to mark the strawberry harvesting season. Over time, the name gained popularity around the world.

In several European countries, the same full moon is also known as the Rose Moon or Honey Moon, as June is associated with blooming roses and honey harvesting.

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Why Will The Moon Look Bigger And Golden?

This year's Strawberry Moon is expected to look especially stunning due to a natural astronomical effect.

After the summer solstice (June 21), the June full moon rises lower in the sky. When it is close to the horizon, its light passes through a thicker layer of Earth's atmosphere. During this process, shorter blue wavelengths are scattered, allowing more red and yellow light to reach our eyes. As a result, the Moon appears golden, amber, or copper-coloured.

Another fascinating effect, known as the Moon Illusion, makes the Moon appear much larger when it is near the horizon alongside familiar objects such as trees, buildings, or hills.

Strawberry Moon 2026: When To Watch In India

To enjoy the best view, step outside shortly after moonrise.

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Moonrise: Around 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM (depending on your location)

Around 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM (depending on your location) Direction: South-East

South-East Best Viewing Time: Within the first one to two hours after moonrise

Although the full moon reaches its astronomical peak on the morning of June 30, it will not offer the same dramatic visual experience in India due to daylight. That's why this evening provides the best opportunity to enjoy the spectacle.

Religious Significance: Vat Purnima

This full moon also coincides with Vat Purnima, an important festival observed in several parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and South India.

On this day, married women observe a fast and worship the banyan tree, praying for the long life, happiness, and prosperity of their husbands. In Hindu tradition, the full moon symbolizes peace, positivity, and prosperity, making this year's Strawberry Moon even more significant.

Do You Need A Telescope?

Not at all. The Strawberry Moon can be enjoyed with the naked eye, and no special equipment is required.

For the best experience, choose an open area with minimal artificial lighting and an unobstructed view of the eastern sky. If you enjoy mobile photography, include elements such as trees, temples, buildings, or hills in your frame as the Moon rises to capture stunning, cinematic images.

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Why You Shouldn't Miss It

The Strawberry Moon 2026 is much more than an ordinary full moon. It is a rare blend of astronomy, culture, and tradition that appears only once a year.

If weather conditions are favourable, take a few moments this evening to step outside and look up. You might just witness the most beautiful and memorable moonrise of 2026.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]