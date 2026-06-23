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HomeReligionJuly Vrat Tyohar List 2026: Know The Dates Of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Gupt Navratri And Devshayani Ekadashi

July Vrat Tyohar List 2026: Know The Dates Of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Gupt Navratri And Devshayani Ekadashi

July 2026 is packed with important Hindu fasts and festivals. From Jagannath Rath Yatra and Gupt Navratri to Devshayani Ekadashi and Guru Purnima, check the complete list here.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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  • Guru Purnima concludes the month's significant spiritual calendar.

July Vrat Tyohar 2026: There is going to be a flurry of fasts and festivals in July. There will be many important fasting festivals including Gupt Navratri, the biggest yatra of the year i.e. Jagannath Rath Yatra, Guru Purnima, Devshayani Ekadashi. Chaturmas is also starting in July, after which all auspicious work will be stopped. In Chaturmas, more importance is given to worship and penance.

July 2026 Fast Festival

3rd July 2026 - Krishnapingal Sankashti Chaturthi

Krishnapingal is worshipped on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi. The color of this form of Ganesha is brown and black, due to which he has been named Krishnapingal. By worshiping Lord Ganapati on this day, a person achieves success in every direction of life. Sankashti Tithi is considered to be the best occasion to worship Lord Ganesha.

6th July 2026 - Kalashtami

10th July 2026 - Yogini Ekadashi

According to Padma Purana, observing the Yogini Ekadashi fast can reduce the impact of the biggest faults and negative karma. At the same time, 88,000 Brahmins get the same virtue as food

ALSO READ | Ashadha 2026: Worship Lord Vamana And Surya Dev For Health, Blessings, And Positivity

.12 July 2026 - Ravi Pradosh Vrat And Monthly Shivratri

This time, it is an auspicious coincidence that Pradosh and Shivratri will be a day for Shiva Puja in July. Both of these days are very dear to Mahadev. It is believed that the glory of Ravi Pradosh Vrat cures diseases and defects.

14th July 2026 - Ashadha Amavasya

The day of Ashadha Amavasya is considered suitable for calming the mind, chanting, penance, meditation and worshiping God. Many people fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu, Shiva or their Ishta Dev. This day is very important for performing tarpan to the ancestors.

15 July 2026 - Ashadha Gupt Navratri begins

It is believed that worshiping the goddess during this time provides freedom from obstacles, fulfillment of wishes and positive energy. In tantric and Shakti traditions, Gupt Navratri is considered to be a special period of meditation.

16 July 2026 - Jagannath Rath Yatra, Karka Sankranti

According to tradition, on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashadha, the journey of Lord Jagannath takes place, he visits the city and goes to his aunt's house i.e. Gundicha temple. This journey is considered a symbol of love, affection and public welfare.

17th July 2026 - Aniruddha Vinayak Chaturthi

22nd July 2026 - Bhadli Navami

This day is considered to be the most special for auspicious work. On this day, there is an Abujh Muhurat. Before the start of Chaturmas, there are many muhurats of marriage on Bhadli Navami, because a few days after this, auspicious work is banned.

ALSO READ  | Last Bada Mangal Today: Don't Miss These Hanuman Puja Rules, Check Exact Muhurat And Remedies

25 July 2026 - Devshayani Ekadashi

On Devshayani Ekadashi, the gods go to sleep and all auspicious work stops. Chaturmas begins on this day.

26th July 2026 - Ravi Pradosh Vrat

28 July 2026 - Kokila Vrat

29 July 2026 - Guru Purnima, Ashadha Purnima

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bhadli Navami considered special for auspicious work?

Bhadli Navami, on July 22, 2026, is considered very special for auspicious work due to an Abujh Muhurat. Many marriages and other auspicious events are held before the Chaturmas period begins.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Hindu Calendar 2026 Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Guru Purnima 2026
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