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HomeReligionNirjala Ekadashi 2026: A Rare Coincidence After 300 Years, Avoid These 5 Mistakes Today

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: A Rare Coincidence After 300 Years, Avoid These 5 Mistakes Today

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Devotees observe a strict food-and-water fast, take a holy dip in the Ganges, offer prayers to ancestors, and donate water, sherbet, and hand fans.

Written By : Rohit Shikola |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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  • Pilgrimage sites implement extensive security for large crowds' safety.

In Sanatan Dharma, Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most sacred and rewarding fasts, but Nirjala Ekadashi holds a unique spiritual significance. According to astrological calculations, a rare celestial alignment occurring after nearly 300 years has made Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 particularly special. Due to Jyeshtha month falling as an Adhik Maas (extra lunar month), devotees will observe 26 Ekadashi fasts this year instead of the usual 24.

Amid the intense summer heat, thousands of devotees have gathered at sacred pilgrimage sites such as Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Kashi. Holy dips in the Ganga, prayers, and charitable activities are being performed with great devotion.

Connection To The Mahabharata

The significance of Nirjala Ekadashi is linked to the Mahabharata era. According to tradition, Maharishi Ved Vyas advised Bhima, who found it difficult to observe all Ekadashi fasts, to keep just one Nirjala Ekadashi with complete dedication. It is believed that observing this fast grants the spiritual merit of all Ekadashi fasts observed throughout the year.

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Austerity And Religious Importance

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered one of the strictest fasts in Hindu tradition, requiring devotees to abstain from both food and water. Scriptures describe it as a powerful act of self-discipline and devotion.

Ganga Dussehra And Pitru Tarpan Significance

The spiritual importance of this fast is enhanced by its proximity to Ganga Dussehra, which commemorates the descent of Mother Ganga to Earth. Devotees believe that bathing in the Ganga, performing Pitru Tarpan, and observing the fast bring blessings for both themselves and their ancestors.

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Importance Of Charity

As the festival falls during the peak summer season, donations related to water and cooling relief are considered highly auspicious. Devotees engage in activities such as distributing drinking water and sweet sherbet, donating hand fans, and placing water bowls for birds and animals.

Security Arrangements At Pilgrimage Sites

With large crowds arriving at Haridwar's ghats, authorities have implemented extensive security measures, including CCTV monitoring, crowd management systems, and water police deployment to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Religious leaders emphasize that bathing in the Ganga and offering water, fruits, and other donations on Nirjala Ekadashi are believed to bring immense spiritual merit and blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What types of charitable activities are encouraged during Nirjala Ekadashi?

As the fast falls during summer, donations related to water and cooling relief are highly auspicious. Devotees distribute drinking water, sweet sherbet, donate hand fans, and place water bowls for birds and animals.

About the author Rohit Shikola

Rohit Shikola is associated with ABP Network, where he closely tracks breaking news, special stories, and exclusive developments across a wide range of subjects. With a keen interest in current affairs and ground reporting, he focuses on delivering accurate, timely, and impactful stories to viewers and readers
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Ganga Snan Nirjala Ekadashi Significance Nirjala Ekadashi 2026
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