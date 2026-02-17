The first solar eclipse of 2026 is taking place today, Tuesday, February 17. Astronomers have confirmed that this celestial event is an Annular Solar Eclipse, popularly known as the 'Ring of Fire.' While skywatchers in several parts of the world are preparing to witness this rare spectacle, the eclipse will not be visible from India.

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the solar eclipse began at 3:26 PM and will end at 7:57 PM, lasting a total of 4 hours and 31 minutes. The peak phase of the Ring of Fire is expected between 5:13 PM and 6:11 PM.

What Is An Annular Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse is considered one of the most significant astronomical events. It occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun. However, in the case of an annular eclipse, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun.

Astronomers explain that the Moon revolves around the Earth in an elliptical orbit. At times, during the new moon phase, it aligns directly between the Earth and the Sun. When the Moon is positioned farther from the Earth in its orbit, it appears smaller and cannot entirely block the Sun's disk. As a result, a bright ring of sunlight remains visible around the Moon, forming a glowing circle that resembles a ring of fire. This is why the phenomenon is called an annular or 'Ring of Fire' eclipse.

Safety Measures For Viewing The Ring Of Fire

Astronomers caution that observing a solar eclipse without proper protection can seriously damage eyesight.

Do not look at the Sun with the naked eye or through unfiltered glasses.

X-ray films, sunglasses, or viewing the Sun's reflection in water are not safe methods.

Always use certified solar filters or specially designed eclipse glasses. Telescopes should also be fitted with approved solar filters.

Where Will The Eclipse Be Visible?

The annular eclipse will not be visible in India. However, it can be observed clearly in several countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Tanzania, Argentina, Antarctica, and other southern South American nations.

Argentina, Chile, South Africa, and Antarctica are expected to have some of the best viewing conditions. For those unable to witness it directly, space agencies such as NASA are offering live coverage. The eclipse can be viewed through NASA's official website and YouTube channel, where live streaming is typically available.

Precautions During The Solar Eclipse

Even though the eclipse is not visible in India, general safety guidelines for viewing a solar eclipse remain important:

Always use certified eclipse glasses while observing the Sun.

Pregnant women are traditionally advised to avoid activities such as sewing, knitting, or cutting during the eclipse period.

Unless necessary, it is recommended to avoid stepping outdoors during the eclipse time.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]