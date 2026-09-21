Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shivdi Cha Raja celebrates 75th anniversary with underwater Dwarka theme.

Mandal offers unique visual experience, attracting visitors nationwide.

Despite risky project, the elaborate display proved successful.

Devotees flock daily for darshan during 11-day celebration.

Mumbai’s iconic Shivdi Cha Raja is marking a major milestone this Ganesh Chaturthi, with its mandal celebrating 75 years through an elaborate underwater Dwarka-themed pandal. The distinctive display in Mumbai’s Shivdi area has become an attraction for devotees visiting during the 11-day Ganpati celebrations.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Hyderabad Gets 14.5-Ft Rama Setu-Themed Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol | WATCH

Shivdi Cha Raja Celebrates 75 Years With Underwater Dwarka Theme

The anniversary celebrations have brought a special visual experience for visitors, with the pandal designed around the concept of Dwarka beneath the sea. Alongside the revered Ganpati idol, the carefully created setting gives devotees an opportunity to experience the theme while seeking blessings.

Shivdi Cha Raja mandal president Shrikant Jadhav said the organisers wanted to mark the 75th year with something different.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Immersive visual details of the underwater Dwarka theme created at the 'Shivdi Cha Raja' pandal in Mumbai.



Marking its 75th anniversary, the mandal has crafted a unique subaquatic experience featuring the Ganpati idol amidst artificial marine ruins and sea life.… pic.twitter.com/QotxTWc7HK — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2026

“This year marks the 75th year of Shivdika Raja. In the last 75 years, through Shivdika Raja Mandal, we have witnessed a lot of social changes. This year, decided to do something unique.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shivdi Cha Raja Mandal president Shrikant Jadhav said, "This year marks the 75th anniversary of 'Shivdi Cha Raja'. Over these 75 years, through the 'Raja Mandal', we have undertaken numerous social initiatives annually. This year, we decided to do something… https://t.co/0HAxxgXXWR pic.twitter.com/LmsYnaATpv — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2026

Devotees Arrive From Across India For Dwarka Darshan

The mandal has based this year’s concept on an underwater version of Dwarka, with the team attempting to recreate the city in the space between the Gomati River and the Arabian Sea.

“We selected the theme of underwater Dwarka. We have tried to create a Dwarka between the Gomati River and the Arabian Sea. To see this Dwarka and our Shivdika Raja, tourists from all over India have been coming here since the first day of Ganpati.”

The Dwarka display remains open to visitors from noon until around 6 or 7 pm. According to Jadhav, devotees are arriving not only for darshan of Shivdi Cha Raja but also to view the special anniversary theme.

“Our Dwarka Darshan starts at 12 noon. People come here until 6 or 7 in the evening. They come here to see Shivdika Raja and also to see Dwarka. Our Shivdika Raja stays here in this mandap for 11 days every year. He will stay here for 11 days this year as well.”

ALSO READ: Assam's 45-Foot Ganpati Idol Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg: WATCH

A Risky Project For The Mandal

Creating the underwater Dwarka display was not without challenges, with the organisers describing the project as a risky undertaking for the anniversary celebrations.

“This is our diamond jubilee year. Our team has decided to do something unique this year. People from all over India have come here to see Shivdika Raja. So, we decided to create an underwater Dwarka. It was a very risky project, but by the grace of our Raja, our project was successful.”

The Shivdi Cha Raja idol will remain at the mandal for the customary 11-day celebration. The organisers said devotees from Mumbai, Maharashtra and other parts of India have been visiting the 75th anniversary display since the beginning of the festival.

(With inputs from ANI)