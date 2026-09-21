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English NewsReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Shivdi Cha Raja Celebrates 75 Years With Underwater Dwarka Theme Ganpati Pandal | WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Shivdi Cha Raja Celebrates 75 Years With Underwater Dwarka Theme Ganpati Pandal | WATCH

Mumbai’s Shivdi Cha Raja celebrates its 75th anniversary with an underwater Dwarka-themed pandal, attracting devotees from across Maharashtra and India.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shivdi Cha Raja celebrates 75th anniversary with underwater Dwarka theme.
  • Mandal offers unique visual experience, attracting visitors nationwide.
  • Despite risky project, the elaborate display proved successful.
  • Devotees flock daily for darshan during 11-day celebration.

Mumbai’s iconic Shivdi Cha Raja is marking a major milestone this Ganesh Chaturthi, with its mandal celebrating 75 years through an elaborate underwater Dwarka-themed pandal. The distinctive display in Mumbai’s Shivdi area has become an attraction for devotees visiting during the 11-day Ganpati celebrations.

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Shivdi Cha Raja Celebrates 75 Years With Underwater Dwarka Theme

The anniversary celebrations have brought a special visual experience for visitors, with the pandal designed around the concept of Dwarka beneath the sea. Alongside the revered Ganpati idol, the carefully created setting gives devotees an opportunity to experience the theme while seeking blessings.

Shivdi Cha Raja mandal president Shrikant Jadhav said the organisers wanted to mark the 75th year with something different.

“This year marks the 75th year of Shivdika Raja. In the last 75 years, through Shivdika Raja Mandal, we have witnessed a lot of social changes. This year, decided to do something unique.”

Devotees Arrive From Across India For Dwarka Darshan

The mandal has based this year’s concept on an underwater version of Dwarka, with the team attempting to recreate the city in the space between the Gomati River and the Arabian Sea.

“We selected the theme of underwater Dwarka. We have tried to create a Dwarka between the Gomati River and the Arabian Sea. To see this Dwarka and our Shivdika Raja, tourists from all over India have been coming here since the first day of Ganpati.”

The Dwarka display remains open to visitors from noon until around 6 or 7 pm. According to Jadhav, devotees are arriving not only for darshan of Shivdi Cha Raja but also to view the special anniversary theme.

“Our Dwarka Darshan starts at 12 noon. People come here until 6 or 7 in the evening. They come here to see Shivdika Raja and also to see Dwarka. Our Shivdika Raja stays here in this mandap for 11 days every year. He will stay here for 11 days this year as well.”

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A Risky Project For The Mandal

Creating the underwater Dwarka display was not without challenges, with the organisers describing the project as a risky undertaking for the anniversary celebrations.

“This is our diamond jubilee year. Our team has decided to do something unique this year. People from all over India have come here to see Shivdika Raja. So, we decided to create an underwater Dwarka. It was a very risky project, but by the grace of our Raja, our project was successful.”

The Shivdi Cha Raja idol will remain at the mandal for the customary 11-day celebration. The organisers said devotees from Mumbai, Maharashtra and other parts of India have been visiting the 75th anniversary display since the beginning of the festival.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone is Shivdi Cha Raja celebrating this Ganesh Chaturthi?

Shivdi Cha Raja is celebrating its 75th anniversary this Ganesh Chaturthi. The mandal has created a unique underwater Dwarka-themed pandal for the occasion.

What is the theme of the Shivdi Cha Raja pandal this year?

This year's Shivdi Cha Raja pandal features an elaborate underwater Dwarka theme. It aims to recreate the ancient city beneath the sea, offering a unique visual experience.

What are the visiting hours for the Dwarka display at Shivdi Cha Raja?

The underwater Dwarka display is open to visitors daily from noon until approximately 6 or 7 pm. Devotees come from across India to experience it.

For how many days will the Shivdi Cha Raja idol be displayed?

The Shivdi Cha Raja idol will remain at the mandal for the customary 11-day celebration. It is available for darshan during this entire period.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Mumbai Ganpati Shivdi Cha Raja Shivdi Cha Raja 2026
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