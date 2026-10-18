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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: Moment Of Shooting Caught On Camera, CM Fadnavis Orders Swift Probe

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Moment Of Shooting Caught On Camera, CM Fadnavis Orders Swift Probe

An eyewitness video captures the moment shots were fired in the Tiger Shroff case in Mumbai’s Juhu. Police form 15 teams as two people are injured.

Written By : Suraj Ojha, Mritunjay Singh |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shots fired in Juhu, Mumbai; actor Tiger Shroff unharmed.
  • Driver, one other person injured; police detained a suspect.
  • 15 police teams formed, examining footage, pursuing leads.

An eyewitness video has captured the moment shots were fired in Mumbai’s Juhu at actor Tiger Shroff. The actor escaped unharmed, while two people, including his driver, Pardosh, were injured. Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to trace those responsible and detained one suspect for questioning. Investigators are examining the footage and questioning witnesses as they pursue leads. 

Video Captures Firing

The eyewitness video captures the moment the shots were fired. Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras in the surrounding area to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

Eyewitness Salma Sheikh described the suspected shooter as a young man. Accounts from the scene suggested that the firing happened suddenly, leaving people with little time to react. Salma also said the suspected assailant fired and fled immediately. 

Also Read: Shots Fired At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai’s Juhu, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

15 Police Teams Deployed

Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the firing and trace the suspects. Teams have reportedly been sent to different locations, including Kurla, Bandra, Kalyan and Dadar railway stations, as part of the search.

Police have detained one suspect for questioning. Investigators are also examining the clothing of a person seen at the scene as part of efforts to establish their identity.

Officials from the Anti-Extortion Cell visited Nanavati Hospital to question the injured. According to sources, police have also conducted preliminary questioning of Shroff.

Two People Injured

Mumbai Police said two people were injured in the firing. Shroff’s driver, Pardosh, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm, while the second injured person was identified as Umesh Chauhan.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive and the identities of those responsible.

Fadnavis Directs Swift Action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contacted the Mumbai Police Commissioner to enquire about the firing incident, according to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office.

He instructed the commissioner to ensure a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

Also Read: Kolkata Stampede: Video Shows Crowds Rushing Into Durga Puja Pandal Amid Heavy Rain

Published at : 18 Oct 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
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Tiger Shroff Firing Tiger Shroff Shot
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