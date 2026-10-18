Kolkata Stampede Probe: 7 Accused Get 10-Day Police Custody, VIP Gates May Be Scrapped

Seven people accused in connection with the deadly stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal have been sent to 10 days of police custody, as investigators examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy. The stampede on Saturday evening claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has also proposed scrapping VIP entry gates at Durga Puja pandals, stressing that clear entry and exit arrangements are essential to prevent similar incidents.

Custody And Probe

Authorities are examining crowd management arrangements and possible lapses in safety measures. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate whether dereliction of duty by officials contributed to the tragedy.

Adhikari said personnel from Kolkata Police, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the fire services department had been kept out of the SIT so their roles could be examined independently. He also said the state government would seek the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice’s permission to appoint a sitting judge to head the team, with a retired judge as an alternative.

Also Read: Kolkata Stampede: Video Shows Crowds Rushing Into Durga Puja Pandal Amid Heavy Rain

VIP Gates In Focus

Adhikari said the government may make it mandatory for Durga Puja organisers to do away with separate VIP gates, which are often used at popular pandals to provide privileged access during peak visiting hours.

He stressed that every pandal must have clearly defined entry and exit routes. A special team has been tasked with inspecting safety arrangements at major pandals and taking immediate corrective action where required.

The Chief Minister also directed district police officers to inspect pandals in their jurisdictions and ensure that crowd management guidelines are followed.

Compensation Announced

The stampede killed 19 people, including one person from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, while the remaining victims were from West Bengal. The Chief Minister said magistrates and officers of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank would oversee the handover of bodies to families and remain with them until the cremations were completed.

Adhikari announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each deceased victim’s family and Rs 5 lakh for each injured person. He said 23 of the injured had sustained minor injuries and were likely to be discharged soon, while two remained in intensive care but were not believed to be in life-threatening condition.

The government will also meet Puja organisers on October 26 to review lessons from this year’s celebrations and discuss measures to prevent another tragedy.

Also Read: Rain, Crowd Surge, Entry-Exit Confusion: What Led To Deadly Kolkata Pandal Stampede?