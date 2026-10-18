Protests Hit France, Italy, Belgium, Albania: What Is Fueling Unrest Across Europe?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal demanded housing affordability; Belgium students opposed education changes.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across France, Albania, Italy, Portugal and Belgium to protest against rising living costs, unaffordable housing, education expenses and deteriorating public services. While the grievances vary between countries, mounting economic pressure and dissatisfaction with government policies have fuelled public anger. Most demonstrations remained peaceful, but several cities witnessed clashes between protesters and police, alongside reports of arson, vandalism and arrests.

Clashes And Arrests

In France, demonstrations over living costs, inequality and public services drew competing estimates of attendance. According to Reuters, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez put the figure at around 5,50,000, while the CGT trade union estimated 8,00,000 participants. Although many marches were peaceful, incidents of violence were reported in Limoges, Marseille and Lyon.

Police also used tear gas in Paris, where vandalism and looting were reported. Concerns over staff shortages and poor facilities in schools added to wider anger over government spending and the cost of living.

In Albania’s capital, Tirana, protesters continued demonstrations for a fifth consecutive day, calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign over alleged corruption, unemployment and problems in education. Clashes involved stones and petrol bombs being thrown at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

The health ministry reported 35 injuries on Saturday, including 18 police officers and 17 protesters. Police said 167 people had been arrested during the week, while criminal proceedings had been initiated against 388. Rama rejected calls to step down and accused the opposition of inciting violence.

Also Read: France's Historic Limoges Town Hall Engulfed In Flames Amid Violent Protests: WATCH

Housing and education

Italy also witnessed demonstrations against rising everyday expenses, with clashes in Milan and Bologna prompting police to use tear gas and water cannon. Arrests were reported following confrontations.

In Portugal, thousands gathered in Lisbon to demand action on housing affordability. Reuters reported that house prices had doubled since 2017, making home ownership and renting increasingly difficult for ordinary households. Protesters called for measures to improve access to affordable homes.

Meanwhile, students and young people in Brussels protested against rising education costs and proposed changes they fear could restrict access to higher education. Some demonstrations ended in clashes with police.

Although the protests reflect different national concerns, they point to a shared frustration over the cost of living and access to essential services.

Also Read: Europe Protests: Violence Spreads Across France, Italy, Portugal and Belgium as Anger Grows