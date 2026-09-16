Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune's 13-foot Ganesha idol made from pani puri shells.

Over 21,000 eco-friendly shells form this unique structure.

Artist Salunkhe and team finished idol in fifteen days.

NH Studioz to stream Mumbai Ganeshotsav celebrations globally.

A 13-foot-tall Lord Ganesha idol has gone viral in Pune during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The festive creation has drawn attention for its unusual material, more than 21,000 pani puri shells have been used to give shape to the towering idol. The unique installation, which showcases an artistic take on the popular street snack, has been placed outside the Ganesh Bhel outlet on Fergusson College (FC) Road in Pune.

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21,000 Pani Puri Shells Used To Create Ganesha Idol

Artist Prashant Salunkhe and a team of 8-10 artisans spent around 15 days putting the giant idol together. The creation uses pani puri shells over a structure made from paper and bamboo.

Salunkhe told ANI, "It took around 15 days to complete the idol with the help of 8-10 artisans. We used over 21,000 pani puri shells. This is an eco-friendly Bappa as we have used paper and bamboo for its structure. There were challenges in maintaining the balance of the idol and ensuring that it did not get affected by moisture due to climatic conditions. We took special care of these aspects."

13-foot Ganpati idol made using 21,000 pani puri shells



Installed outside Ganesh Bhel on Pune’s FC Road. pic.twitter.com/GdUeHa4uYm — Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) September 14, 2026

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Mumbai Ganeshotsav Celebrations To Be Streamed Live

Alongside such distinctive local celebrations, NH Studioz is preparing special coverage of Mumbai's Ganeshotsav festivities for viewers in India and overseas. The programme will showcase celebrations from some of the city's well-known Ganpati pandals across FAST television and the NH Studioz YouTube network.

The coverage will include live aartis, darshan and festive events before culminating in the grand Visarjan celebrations, allowing devotees unable to visit Mumbai's famous pandals to join the festivities digitally.

(With inputs from ANI)