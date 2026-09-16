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English NewsReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Pune's 13-Ft Ganpati Idol Made With Over 21,000 Pani Puri Shells Goes Viral | WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Pune's 13-Ft Ganpati Idol Made With Over 21,000 Pani Puri Shells Goes Viral | WATCH

Pune artist Prashant Salunkhe creates a 13-ft Ganesha idol using over 21,000 pani puri shells, paper and bamboo for Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pune's 13-foot Ganesha idol made from pani puri shells.
  • Over 21,000 eco-friendly shells form this unique structure.
  • Artist Salunkhe and team finished idol in fifteen days.
  • NH Studioz to stream Mumbai Ganeshotsav celebrations globally.

A 13-foot-tall Lord Ganesha idol has gone viral in Pune during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The festive creation has drawn attention for its unusual material, more than 21,000 pani puri shells have been used to give shape to the towering idol. The unique installation, which showcases an artistic take on the popular street snack, has been placed outside the Ganesh Bhel outlet on Fergusson College (FC) Road in Pune.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Inside Hyderabad's Puri Jagannath Temple-Themed Ganpati Pandal

21,000 Pani Puri Shells Used To Create Ganesha Idol 

Artist Prashant Salunkhe and a team of 8-10 artisans spent around 15 days putting the giant idol together. The creation uses pani puri shells over a structure made from paper and bamboo.

Salunkhe told ANI, "It took around 15 days to complete the idol with the help of 8-10 artisans. We used over 21,000 pani puri shells. This is an eco-friendly Bappa as we have used paper and bamboo for its structure. There were challenges in maintaining the balance of the idol and ensuring that it did not get affected by moisture due to climatic conditions. We took special care of these aspects."

ALSO READ: Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Know Ganesh Visarjan Date, Time And Shubh Muhurat

Mumbai Ganeshotsav Celebrations To Be Streamed Live

Alongside such distinctive local celebrations, NH Studioz is preparing special coverage of Mumbai's Ganeshotsav festivities for viewers in India and overseas. The programme will showcase celebrations from some of the city's well-known Ganpati pandals across FAST television and the NH Studioz YouTube network.

The coverage will include live aartis, darshan and festive events before culminating in the grand Visarjan celebrations, allowing devotees unable to visit Mumbai's famous pandals to join the festivities digitally.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes the Ganesha idol in Pune unique?

The 13-foot-tall Lord Ganesha idol in Pune is unique because it is made from over 21,000 pani puri shells. This festive creation showcases an artistic take on the popular street snack.

Who created the pani puri Ganesha idol and how long did it take?

Artist Prashant Salunkhe and a team of 8-10 artisans spent around 15 days putting the giant idol together. They used pani puri shells over a paper and bamboo structure.

Is the pani puri Ganesha idol eco-friendly?

Yes, the idol is eco-friendly. Its structure is made from paper and bamboo, making it a sustainable creation for the celebrations.

How can viewers watch Mumbai's Ganeshotsav celebrations?

NH Studioz will provide special coverage of Mumbai's Ganeshotsav on FAST television and their YouTube network. Viewers can watch live aartis, darshan, and festive events.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Ganesha Idol Ganesh Utsav 2026 Pune Ganesh Idol Pani Puri Ganesha
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