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English NewsNewsWorldUS-Designated Terrorist, LeT Founding Member Abu Hashim Dies After Falling Down Stairs In Lahore

US-Designated Terrorist, LeT Founding Member Abu Hashim Dies After Falling Down Stairs In Lahore

Lashkar-e-Taiba founding member Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar alias Abu Hashim has died after falling down the stairs at Markaz Qadsia in Lahore.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 11:28 PM (IST)

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar alias Abu Hashim, deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba's finance wing, Khidmat-e-Khalq, a US-designated terrorist and a founding member of LeT, died this afternoon after falling down the stairs at Markaz Qadsia in Lahore. The site currently serves as the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and is under the custodianship of Talha Saeed, son of terrorist Hafiz Saeed. 

Terror Role And Recruitment

Along with serving as the deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba's finance wing, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar alias Abu Hashim was also the LeT Punjab province chief. In this capacity, he actively handled terrorist recruitment for the group and spearheaded fundraising and donation collections across Punjab province.

Also Read: Protests Hit France, Italy, Belgium, Albania: What Is Fueling Unrest Across Europe?

Circumstances Of Death

According to an audio recording released by LeT Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar alias Abu Hashim had left his home to offer the Asr prayer at Markaz Qadsia. However, he slipped and fell while climbing the mosque's stairs.

Due to severe head injuries sustained in the fall, he died on the spot.

Authorities within the terror network have confirmed that his funeral prayers (Namaz-e-Janaza) will be held tonight at 10:30 pm at Markaz Qadsia itself.

Also Read: 'Liberals Importing Third World': JD Vance Blames Immigration For Violent France Protests

Published at : 18 Oct 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
LeT Terrorist Pakistan Abu Hashim
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