Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EC Block celebrates golden jubilee with Mahabharata-themed Durga Puja.

New Town pandal blends ancient Sanatan traditions with modern science.

Themes connect epic traditions, scientific ideas for diverse audiences.

Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations are bringing together India's epic traditions and modern scientific ideas through two distinctive pandals. The EC Block Residents Association has marked its golden jubilee with a Mahabharata-themed exhibition featuring 18 episodes from the epic, including the Kurukshetra War and Bhishma Pitamah's death. Meanwhile, New Town Sanatani Durga Puja has adopted the theme 'Sanatan Se Vigyan', combining Hindu traditions with displays of artificial intelligence, robots and scientific advances. While one pandal revisits familiar scenes from the Mahabharata, the other aims to introduce younger visitors to the links between ancient knowledge systems and modern technology.

EC Block Durga Puja Pandal Revisits The Mahabharata

The EC Block Residents Association in Kolkata has chosen the Mahabharata as its Durga Puja theme to mark its 50th anniversary. The exhibition presents 18 episodes from the epic, taking visitors through major events and characters. The display begins with Lord Ganesha writing the Mahabharata and includes the Kurukshetra War and the death of Bhishma Pitamah. It concludes with Yudhishthira's journey towards Hastinapur after the war, followed by a staircase representing the path to heaven.

Moulinath Maji, secretary of the EC Block Residents Association, told ANI that the concept was developed jointly by the organisers and artists. The pandal took three months to complete.

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"Our theme is Mahabharata. No one has ever done Mahabharata in a pandal before. Here, we are showing 18 episodes of the Mahabharata. We are showing the whole epic of India through the exhibition, along with Maa Durga. Right in front of Maa Durga, you'll be able to see Ganesh ji writing the Mahabharata here. This is where we start and end. It ends when Yudhishthira is going to Hastinapur, and after that, the chariot for Mother to go to heaven is a ladder."

Maji said the exhibition was designed to appeal to different generations. Visitors who remember watching the Mahabharata television series can revisit familiar scenes, while younger people can learn about the epic. The pandal also features Goddess Durga in a distinctive form intended to symbolise peace.

"They'll (Devotees) get nostalgic because they'll find all the scenes we used to watch in the Mahabharat TV show here, and the new generation will get an idea of what Mahabharat is about. The idol of Maa Durga is a symbol of peace. It took three months to complete. The concept was developed jointly by the artists and the organisers to create something special for the association's 50th anniversary," added Maji.

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New Town Pandal Connects Sanatan Traditions With Science

In New Town, the New Town Sanatani Durga Puja organisers have chosen 'Sanatan Se Vigyan' as their theme. The pandal combines Goddess Durga with displays inspired by artificial intelligence, robotics, technology, space exploration and medical science.

According to organiser Varun Biswas, the idea is to help younger visitors understand how ancient Indian knowledge traditions relate to scientific discoveries and inventions.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: The EC Block Residents' Association in Salt Lake celebrated its golden jubilee with a Mahabharata-themed Durga Puja pandal. (16.10) https://t.co/PsLpuuNelZ — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

"In 2022, the current CM Suvendu Adhikari invited us and suggested that we organise a Durga Puja in Newtown. That is how this Puja began. In 2022, we held the Puja after obtaining permission from the court, and in 2023, we were again required to secure court permission to proceed. However, in 2024 and 2025, the government did not permit us to organise the Puja."

Biswas also spoke about the organisers' experience in previous years and their plans for this year's celebrations.

"The Leader of the Opposition at that time, Suvendu, used to inaugurate the event every year. Furthermore, the word 'Sanatani' is part of the event's name. These are the reasons why the previous government did not extend any cooperation to us. However, this year, we are celebrating on a grand scale. The theme for this year is 'Sanatan Se Vigyan'. Through this theme, we want to educate the younger generation and show them how science is connected to the Sanatan tradition through the discoveries and inventions of ancient Sanatani sages and seers," added Varun.

Durga Puja Celebrates Faith And Cultural Heritage

Durga Puja is among West Bengal's most significant festivals, honouring Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, which represents the triumph of good over evil. The celebrations feature elaborate pandals, artistic idols, devotional rituals, music and cultural events.

Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are key days of the festival. Kolkata's pandals also provide spaces for artistic expression and community participation, with this year's Mahabharata and science-themed displays offering visitors different ways to engage with India's cultural traditions.