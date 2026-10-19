India secured a dominant nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second women's T20I. This win allowed India to wrap up the three-match series with a game remaining.
Shafali Verma Scripts Women’s T20I History With Explosive Fifty, Breaks Smriti Mandhana’s Record
Shafali Verma smashed a record-breaking 55 off 25 balls as India crushed Zimbabwe by nine wickets, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the T20I series.
- India secured T20I series win, Shafali Verma starred.
- Shafali achieved T20I record of nine 50-plus scores.
- India holds unassailable 2-0 series lead over Zimbabwe.
Shafali Verma delivered another statement performance with the bat, rewriting the record books as India cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second women’s T20I. Her blistering knock helped the hosts wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare. The opener’s 25-ball 55 headlined a dominant Indian display in which Zimbabwe struggled to build a competitive total before India completed the chase in just 8.5 overs.
Shafali Surpasses Mandhana With Historic Record
Shafali Verma’s latest half-century took her tally of 50-plus scores in women’s T20 internationals during 2026 to nine, making her the first batter to reach that mark in a calendar year.
She moved ahead of Smriti Mandhana, who registered eight such innings in 2024.
Mithali Raj also features among the record holders, having scored seven 50-plus totals in 2018, while Hong Kong’s Natasha Miles reached eight in 2026.
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The innings marked Shafali’s 22nd half-century in women’s T20Is, adding another milestone to an already productive year.
Her aggressive approach ensured Zimbabwe’s bowling attack had little opportunity to settle into a rhythm.
Zimbabwe Bowlers Struggle To Contain Shafali
Shafali wasted no time putting pressure on the visitors. She brought up her half-century in 26 balls, with off-spinner Beloved Biza conceding a six during the assault.
Michelle Mavunga also came under fire, as Shafali struck three consecutive deliveries for four, four and six.
The sequence further accelerated India’s chase and underlined the opener’s ability to turn a modest target into a one-sided contest.
Zimbabwe had managed only 102/8 in their allotted innings, leaving India a target of 103.
Shafali’s fireworks, combined with a productive partnership alongside Mandhana, made the pursuit remarkably straightforward.
India Take Unassailable Series Lead
India’s nine-wicket triumph put them 2-0 ahead in the three-match contest, guaranteeing a series victory before the final game.
For Shafali Verma, the performance was significant beyond the result.
Her latest record-breaking innings strengthened her standing among the leading performers in women’s T20Is this year, while India continued their commanding run against Zimbabwe.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of the second women's T20I between India and Zimbabwe?
What historic record did Shafali Verma achieve in this match?
Shafali Verma set a new record for the most 50-plus scores in women's T20Is in a calendar year, achieving her ninth such innings in 2026. She surpassed Smriti Mandhana's previous record of eight.
How did Shafali Verma contribute to India's chase?
Shafali Verma delivered a blistering knock, scoring 55 runs off just 25 balls. Her aggressive approach helped India chase down Zimbabwe's target of 103 in just 8.5 overs.
What is the current status of the T20I series between India and Zimbabwe?
India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. They secured the series victory with one game still to be played.