Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganesh Chaturthi features creative, eco-friendly Ganesha idols nationwide.

Hyderabad's 14.5-ft Rama Setu Ganesha depicts ancient history.

Pune's pani puri idol, Assam's Zubeen tribute emerge.

Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Visarjan, will be observed September 25, 2026.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across India are bringing creative and unusual Lord Ganesha idols into the spotlight. From a massive Rama Setu-themed idol in Hyderabad to an artistic creation made using thousands of pani puri shells in Pune, artisans are giving the festival a distinctive visual appeal while also focusing on eco-friendly materials.

ALSO READ: Assam's 45-Foot Ganpati Idol Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg: WATCH

14.5-Ft Rama Setu-Themed Ganesha Idol In Hyderabad

In Goshamahal, Hyderabad, a 14.5-ft eco-friendly Ganesha idol inspired by the Rama Setu has been installed as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The concept depicts the story of Lord Rama and the construction of the Rama Setu by the Vanara Sena.

Speaking to ANI, Aakash Agarwal, Founder of Balya Mandal, said, "This year we have chosen the Rama Setu-themed Ganesh idol. We have depicted how Lord Rama built the Rama Setu to bring back Goddess Sita along with Vanara Sena. We have created this concept to show the coming generations about our history."

He added, "We have been installing Ganesh idols since 1999 with various concepts. We have previously installed Article 370 and other varieties of Ganesh idols. We appeal to people to install eco-friendly Ganesh idols."

According to Agarwal, 10 artists from Mumbai spent three months in Hyderabad working on the idol and bringing the distinctive concept to life.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Balya Mandal Founder Aakash Agarwal says, “We have been installing idols of Lord Ganesha since 1999. This is our 20th year; since 2007, we have been presenting various unique concepts during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival… Everyone should opt for… https://t.co/oGdVxiRoFI pic.twitter.com/H7msCFHJOE — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Pune's 13-Ft Ganpati Idol Made With Over 21,000 Pani Puri Shells Goes Viral | WATCH

When is Anant Chaturdashi?

According to the Panchang calculations, Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at around 11:18 PM on September 24 and continue until approximately 11:06 PM on September 25.

Since Trayodashi Tithi will be prevailing at sunrise on September 24, while Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect at sunrise on September 25, the Udaya Tithi determines the festival date. Therefore, Anant Chaturdashi 2026, along with Lord Vishnu worship and the main 10th-day Ganesh Visarjan, will be observed on September 25, 2026.

The exact time at which the Tithi ends can differ by a minute or two based on the location and the Panchang calculation followed. However, the festival date remains September 25, 2026.