Tiger Shroff Seen In Bandages In First Photos After Mumbai Firing Incident, Meets Eknath Shinde

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff injured in Juhu firing incident.

Deputy CM Shinde visited, condemning attack and assuring support.

Shroff's driver wounded by bullets; police investigating incident.

Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening when unidentified assailants opened fire, leaving the actor with minor injuries and his driver hurt. Late that night, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to the 'Heropanti' star's residence to ask after him.

Police said that 10 shots were fired at around 7 pm. DCP Mohit Garg said Tiger had a narrow escape and was not hit by any bullets, while his driver was reportedly struck by gunfire. Two people in all were injured. The matter has been registered at Juhu Police Station, where an investigation has begun.

Tiger Shroff Seen In Bandages

Photographs from the actor's home showed him with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm, sitting with Shinde while his mother, Ayesha Shroff, looked on. Disha Patani, a friend of the actor, also arrived at the house late that night.

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#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from inside the residence of Tiger Shroff as Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde arrived to visit him following an incident of firing at his car, injuring his driver The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police (Visuals source: Shivsena PR) — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

'No Form Of Threat Will Be Tolerated': Shinde

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shinde condemned the attack and said the family had been assured of full backing from the state government. He added that no form of threat will be tolerated and that the government will put an end to hooliganism.

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"This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism," Shinde said.

#WATCH | Nagpur | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "I spoke with Tiger Shroff, as well as his father, Jackie Shroff. I told Tiger not to worry—the government is with him; there is no need for concern. We will review the security arrangements for all celebrities, and the government is fully committed to ensuring their safety. If anyone tries to intimidate or threaten others, the police and the government will not spare them" — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

The shooting has fuelled concern about the safety of public figures in Mumbai. Police are still looking into the circumstances, and further details are awaited.

Breakthrough In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Mumbai Police have made another breakthrough in the Tiger Shroff firing case by recovering the motorcycle allegedly used by the attackers. After opening fire at the actor in Juhu, the three accused reportedly fled to Andheri West and abandoned the bike at Andheri railway station before escaping.

Police have seized the motorcycle, and preliminary investigations suggest that it is registered in Mumbai. Investigators are examining the vehicle’s previous records using its number plate and chassis number. Meanwhile, police are analysing CCTV footage to trace the accused’s movements and establish their escape route after they abandoned the motorcycle.