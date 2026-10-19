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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Seen In Bandages In First Photos After Mumbai Firing Incident, Meets Eknath Shinde

Tiger Shroff Seen In Bandages In First Photos After Mumbai Firing Incident, Meets Eknath Shinde

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: The actor was seen with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he met Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 07:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff injured in Juhu firing incident.
  • Deputy CM Shinde visited, condemning attack and assuring support.
  • Shroff's driver wounded by bullets; police investigating incident.

Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening when unidentified assailants opened fire, leaving the actor with minor injuries and his driver hurt. Late that night, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to the 'Heropanti' star's residence to ask after him.

Police said that 10 shots were fired at around 7 pm. DCP Mohit Garg said Tiger had a narrow escape and was not hit by any bullets, while his driver was reportedly struck by gunfire. Two people in all were injured. The matter has been registered at Juhu Police Station, where an investigation has begun.

Tiger Shroff Seen In Bandages

Photographs from the actor's home showed him with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm, sitting with Shinde while his mother, Ayesha Shroff, looked on. Disha Patani, a friend of the actor, also arrived at the house late that night.

ALSO READ| Caught On Camera: Tiger Shroff Survives Firing, Switches Seats To Take Injured Driver To Hospital

'No Form Of Threat Will Be Tolerated': Shinde

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shinde condemned the attack and said the family had been assured of full backing from the state government. He added that no form of threat will be tolerated and that the government will put an end to hooliganism. 

ALSO READ| Shots Fired At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai’s Juhu, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

"This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism," Shinde said.

The shooting has fuelled concern about the safety of public figures in Mumbai. Police are still looking into the circumstances, and further details are awaited.

Breakthrough In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Mumbai Police have made another breakthrough in the Tiger Shroff firing case by recovering the motorcycle allegedly used by the attackers. After opening fire at the actor in Juhu, the three accused reportedly fled to Andheri West and abandoned the bike at Andheri railway station before escaping.

Police have seized the motorcycle, and preliminary investigations suggest that it is registered in Mumbai. Investigators are examining the vehicle’s previous records using its number plate and chassis number. Meanwhile, police are analysing CCTV footage to trace the accused’s movements and establish their escape route after they abandoned the motorcycle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to actor Tiger Shroff?

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sustained minor injuries in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. His driver was also injured in the incident.

What caused Tiger Shroff's injuries?

He sustained injuries to his shoulder, chest, and arm from gunpowder and shards of glass. He was not hit by bullets during the incident.

Who visited Tiger Shroff after the incident?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff's residence to inquire about his well-being. Actor Disha Patani also visited him.

What was the government's response to the firing incident?

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde condemned the firing, assuring Tiger Shroff's family of the state government's support and commitment to their safety. He stated that such threats would not be tolerated.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Lawrence Bishnoi Eknath SHinde ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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