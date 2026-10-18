Durga Puja 2026: Why Sandhi Puja Is Performed For Just 48 Minutes Between Ashtami And Navami

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sandhi Puja occurs for 48 minutes at Ashtami-Navami transition.

It honours Goddess Chamunda, symbolising protection and courage.

Commemorates Chamunda's battle against demons Chanda and Mund.

Rituals vary; confirm specific timings for temple attendance.

Sandhi Puja 2026: Even after the completion of the Ashtami puja during Durga Puja, a special ritual awaits: Sandhi Puja. Preparations for this are made in advance, as the puja time cannot be chosen at your convenience throughout the day.

The last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami together constitute 48 minutes of Sandhi Puja. During this time, the Goddess's Chamunda form is worshipped. But why is this union of two dates considered so significant? It is related to a specific battle incident involving the Goddess.

Why Only 48 Minutes For Sandhi Puja?

"Sandhi" means the union of two states. Here, this union is of the Ashtami and Navami Tithi. The duration of Sandhi Puja is considered to be two Ghatis. One Ghati is approximately 24 minutes, so two Ghatis are 48 minutes long.

Let's understand this with an example. If the Ashtami Tithi ends at 11 am in a calendar, the time for Sandhi Puja would be from 10:36 am to 11:24 am. This is just an example to illustrate the calculations, not the actual auspicious time for any particular year.

There is a difference between Sandhi Puja and Sandhya Puja. It would be inaccurate to mistake it for an evening puja based on the name. Sandhi Puja will be performed around the same time as the transition from Ashtami to Navami, whether it is morning, afternoon, or night.

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What Is The Connection With The Chamunda Form Of The Goddess?

The seventh chapter of the Durga Saptashati describes the slaying of the demons Chanda and Mund. According to the story, Goddess Ambika's anger caused Kali to appear from her forehead. Kali killed Chanda and Mund in the battle. Goddess Chandika then named them Chamunda. This naming is mentioned in verse 27 of the seventh chapter.

The tradition of Sandhi Puja is associated with the worship of this form of Chamunda. The official Belur Math report also mentions the worship of Durga in her Chamunda form on this occasion.

It's important to understand the difference between a story and a ritual here. The seventh chapter of the Saptashati recounts the slaying of Chanda and Mund; the tradition of Sandhi Puja connects this event with the union of the eighth and ninth day of the lunar month. It would be inappropriate to present both events as a single verse.

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What Is Considered Special In These 48 Minutes?

Sandhi Puja commemorates the manifestation of the Goddess who faces injustice and oppression. Devotees pray for protection and courage from the Mother Goddess.

The significance of this ritual in Durga Puja can be gauged from the Belur Math account. There, Sandhi Puja is described as a crucial ritual in the entire Durga Puja celebration. Therefore, preparations for it are completed early so that the puja can be completed within the stipulated time.

Is The Method Of Worship The Same Everywhere?

The basis of the Sandhi period is the same, but the rituals may vary according to local and institutional traditions. For example, Belur Math does not practice animal sacrifice. According to its official description, a symbolic sacrifice of a banana is performed during Sandhi Puja. Therefore, it is not correct to treat one place's practice as mandatory for all Durga Puja celebrations.

What Should You Know Before Attending The Puja?

If you wish to attend Sandhi Puja, check with the relevant temple or pandal for its scheduled timings in advance. Simply knowing the date of Ashtami is not enough; it is also important to know the exact end time of Ashtami Tithi.

The significance of these 48 minutes isn't just their short duration. In the Durga Puja tradition, it's a time to remember the Goddess's Chamunda form, where worship focuses on the mother's loving nature and her protective power.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.