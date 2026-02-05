Shiv Navratri 2026 Ujjain Dates: Know Start Date, Complete 9-Day Rituals And Traditions

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionShiv Navratri 2026 Ujjain Dates: Know Start Date, Complete 9-Day Rituals And Traditions

Shiv Navratri 2026 dates, daily rituals, and full 9-day schedule at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple leading up to Mahashivratri.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shiv Navratri 2026: Shiv Navratri holds a deeply sacred place in the spiritual traditions of Ujjain, home to the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple. Known as the third Jyotirlinga among the twelve revered abodes of Lord Shiv, the temple witnesses an extraordinary spiritual atmosphere during this unique nine-day observance. Celebrated exclusively in Ujjain, Shiv Navratri is marked as the divine wedding festival of Lord Mahakal, culminating in the grand celebration of Mahashivratri on the tenth day. From elaborate adornments to powerful Vedic rituals, each day unfolds a distinct spiritual narrative that draws devotees from across the country.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: Powerful Planetary Alignment, Rare Yogs And Shiv Puja Muhurat

Shiv Navratri 2026 Dates And Significance

In 2026, Shiv Navratri will commence on 6 February, beginning on the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun, and will conclude on 15 February 2026 with the celebration of Mahashivratri. Throughout these nine days, the Mahakaleshwar Temple becomes the centre of elaborate worship, symbolic adornments, and ancient rituals that reflect Lord Shiv’s journey as a divine groom.

Why Shiv Navratri Is Unique In Ujjain

Unlike other regions, Shiv Navratri is celebrated only at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Here, the festival is observed as the ceremonial wedding of Lord Mahakal. Each day, the deity is dressed in a different form, reflecting various divine aspects. The most awaited moment arrives on Mahashivratri, when Lord Mahakal is adorned with a ceremonial sehra, marking the spiritual peak of the festival.

Shiv Navratri 2026: Complete 9-Day Ritual Schedule

  • 6 February 2026: The festival begins with special adornment of Lord Mahakal. Eleven Brahmins perform Rudrabhishek and Vedic recitations.
  • 7 February 2026: The deity is dressed in new garments with a distinctive decorative theme.
  • 8 February 2026: Lord Mahakal is adorned in the form of Sheshnag, accompanied by Ekadash-Ekadashini Rudra Path.
  • 9 February 2026: A highly significant day featuring Ghatatop adornment, including crown, garlands, umbrella, ornaments, and floral decorations.
  • 10 February 2026: The Chhabina adornment is performed, with the deity wearing yellow attire, a crown, skull garland, and fruit garlands.
  • 11 February 2026: The traditional Holkar style adornment is carried out.
  • 12 February 2026: Lord Mahakal is presented in the Uma-Mahesh form, depicting both Shiv and Goddess Parvati together.
  • 13 February 2026: The deity is adorned in red attire, symbolising power and devotion.
  • 14 February 2026: On the ninth day, devotees witness Lord Mahakal in the intense Shiv Tandav form.
  • 15 February 2026 (Mahashivratri): The deity is adorned with the Saptadhan Mukhauta. The temple remains open continuously for 44 hours, allowing uninterrupted darshan for devotees.

Baba Mahakal Becomes The Divine Groom Once A Year

(Image Source: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)
Pujaris explained that just as weddings in families are celebrated with great joy and festivity, the city of Mahakal also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiv as a grand spiritual celebration. This age-old tradition is deeply rooted in the sacred heritage of the region. Due to the immense religious significance of the Avanti (Avantika) region, the city is revered as a holy spiritual centre.

During the nine days of Shiv Navratri, Lord Mahakal blesses devotees by appearing in different divine forms each day. These changing manifestations symbolise various aspects of Lord Shiv’s cosmic presence and attract thousands of devotees seeking spiritual fulfilment. On the final day, which coincides with Mahashivratri, Baba Mahakal is adorned with a ceremonial sehra and presented as the divine groom, a moment considered the spiritual high point of the festival.

This rare and visually powerful ritual reflects the belief that Lord Shiv’s marriage is not merely a symbolic event but a living tradition celebrated annually in Ujjain, making it one of the most unique and spiritually charged observances in the country.

A Festival That Reaches Its Spiritual Zenith

Shiv Navratri in Ujjain is not just a religious observance, it is a living spiritual tradition that builds anticipation with each passing day. As the rituals progress towards Mahashivratri, the energy inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple intensifies, offering devotees a rare opportunity to witness divine symbolism unfold in real time.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Shiv Navratri celebrated in Ujjain in 2026?

Shiv Navratri in Ujjain will commence on February 6, 2026, and conclude on February 15, 2026, with the celebration of Mahashivratri.

Why is Shiv Navratri unique to Ujjain?

Shiv Navratri is celebrated exclusively at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple as the divine wedding festival of Lord Mahakal, with the deity adorned in different forms daily.

What happens on the final day of Shiv Navratri?

The festival culminates on February 15, 2026 (Mahashivratri), with Lord Mahakal adorned in the Saptadhan Mukhauta, and the temple remains open for 44 hours for devotees.

What is the significance of the daily adornments during Shiv Navratri?

Each day's adornment represents a different divine aspect of Lord Shiv, culminating on Mahashivratri when he is presented as the divine groom.

