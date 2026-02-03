Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionShab-e-Barat 2026: Know Fasting Rules And Sehri-Iftar Timings In India

Shab-e-Barat 2026: Know Fasting Rules And Sehri-Iftar Timings In India

Shab-e-Barat 2026 will be observed on 3–4 February. Know its date, significance, fasting rules, and city-wise Sehri and Iftar timings across India.

Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shab-e-Barat 2026: Shab-e-Barat is regarded as one of the most spiritually meaningful nights in the Islamic calendar. Observed on the 15th night of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the lunar year, the occasion is widely known as the Night of Forgiveness. On this sacred night, devotees seek divine mercy, pray for forgiveness of past sins, and reflect deeply on their actions and intentions. In 2026, Shab-e-Barat will be observed across India with prayers, fasting, charity, and remembrance of ancestors.

ALSO READ: Islamic Calendar 2026: Dates For Ramadan, Eid, And Muharram You Need To Know For The Coming Year

When Is Shab-e-Barat In 2026?

In 2026, Shab-e-Barat will be observed from the evening of Tuesday, 3 February, and will continue until Fajr (sunrise) on Wednesday, 4 February. The fast of the 15th of Sha’ban will be kept on Wednesday, 4 February.

Many devotees also choose to observe Nafil fasts on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of Sha’ban, which fall on 2, 3, and 4 February 2026, to seek additional spiritual rewards.

Why Is Shab-e-Barat So Significant?

Shab-e-Barat is believed to be a night when destinies are reviewed and divine forgiveness is granted. Devotees pray for peace, good health, prosperity, and forgiveness for themselves and their ancestors. The night encourages repentance, humility, and a renewed commitment to righteous living.

For many, it is also a time to remember departed loved ones and pray for their salvation, reinforcing values of compassion, gratitude, and moral responsibility that resonate across faiths.

Shab-e-Barat Fasting: What You Should Know

Fasting on Shab-e-Barat is not compulsory, but it is widely practised as a voluntary act of devotion. Some devotees observe a fast on the day of Shab-e-Barat, while others fast for two or three consecutive days. These Nafil roza are observed with the intention of seeking spiritual cleansing and blessings.

Shab-e-Barat 2026 Sehri And Iftar Timings 

Delhi

  • 2 Feb: Sehri 05:48 | Iftar 18:01
  • 3 Feb: Sehri 05:47 | Iftar 18:02
  • 4 Feb: Sehri 05:47 | Iftar 18:03

Mumbai

  • 2 Feb: Sehri 05:57 | Iftar 18:32
  • 3 Feb: Sehri 05:57 | Iftar 18:33
  • 4 Feb: Sehri 05:56 | Iftar 18:34

Lucknow

  • 2 Feb: Sehri 05:32 | Iftar 17:50
  • 3 Feb: Sehri 05:31 | Iftar 17:51
  • 4 Feb: Sehri 05:30 | Iftar 17:52

Patna

  • 2 Feb: Sehri 05:21 | Iftar 17:36
  • 3 Feb: Sehri 05:20 | Iftar 17:37
  • 4 Feb: Sehri 05:19 | Iftar 17:38

Hyderabad

  • 2 Feb: Sehri 05:38 | Iftar 18:16
  • 3 Feb: Sehri 05:38 | Iftar 18:17
  • 4 Feb: Sehri 05:37 | Iftar 18:17

How Is Shab-e-Barat Observed?

On Shab-e-Barat night, many Muslims visit graveyards after Maghrib prayers to offer supplications for deceased family members. Homes and graves are cleaned, flowers are offered, and incense is lit as a mark of respect and remembrance.

Devotees spend the night praying at home or in mosques, reciting the Quran, offering Nafl prayers, and sincerely asking for forgiveness. Acts of charity are encouraged, and many households prepare sweet dishes to share with family and neighbours. The night symbolises repentance, compassion, and a promise to avoid wrongdoing in the future.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Shab-e-Barat be observed in 2026?

Shab-e-Barat in 2026 will be observed from the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd, continuing until sunrise on Wednesday, February 4th. The fast will be kept on February 4th.

Why is Shab-e-Barat considered a significant night?

It is considered significant as a night for seeking divine mercy and forgiveness for sins. Destinies are believed to be reviewed, and prayers are offered for peace, health, and prosperity.

Is fasting compulsory on Shab-e-Barat?

Fasting on Shab-e-Barat is not compulsory but is a widely practiced voluntary act of devotion. Some observe a fast on the main day, while others fast for two or three consecutive days.

How do people observe Shab-e-Barat?

Devotees pray, recite the Quran, and seek forgiveness. Many visit graveyards to pray for deceased relatives and engage in acts of charity and share sweet dishes.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
