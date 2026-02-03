Shab-e-Barat 2026: Know Fasting Rules And Sehri-Iftar Timings In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Shab-e-Barat 2026: Shab-e-Barat is regarded as one of the most spiritually meaningful nights in the Islamic calendar. Observed on the 15th night of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the lunar year, the occasion is widely known as the Night of Forgiveness. On this sacred night, devotees seek divine mercy, pray for forgiveness of past sins, and reflect deeply on their actions and intentions. In 2026, Shab-e-Barat will be observed across India with prayers, fasting, charity, and remembrance of ancestors.

ALSO READ: Islamic Calendar 2026: Dates For Ramadan, Eid, And Muharram You Need To Know For The Coming Year

When Is Shab-e-Barat In 2026?

In 2026, Shab-e-Barat will be observed from the evening of Tuesday, 3 February, and will continue until Fajr (sunrise) on Wednesday, 4 February. The fast of the 15th of Sha’ban will be kept on Wednesday, 4 February.

Many devotees also choose to observe Nafil fasts on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of Sha’ban, which fall on 2, 3, and 4 February 2026, to seek additional spiritual rewards.

Why Is Shab-e-Barat So Significant?

Shab-e-Barat is believed to be a night when destinies are reviewed and divine forgiveness is granted. Devotees pray for peace, good health, prosperity, and forgiveness for themselves and their ancestors. The night encourages repentance, humility, and a renewed commitment to righteous living.

For many, it is also a time to remember departed loved ones and pray for their salvation, reinforcing values of compassion, gratitude, and moral responsibility that resonate across faiths.

Shab-e-Barat Fasting: What You Should Know

Fasting on Shab-e-Barat is not compulsory, but it is widely practised as a voluntary act of devotion. Some devotees observe a fast on the day of Shab-e-Barat, while others fast for two or three consecutive days. These Nafil roza are observed with the intention of seeking spiritual cleansing and blessings.

Shab-e-Barat 2026 Sehri And Iftar Timings

Delhi

2 Feb: Sehri 05:48 | Iftar 18:01

Sehri 05:48 | Iftar 18:01 3 Feb: Sehri 05:47 | Iftar 18:02

Sehri 05:47 | Iftar 18:02 4 Feb: Sehri 05:47 | Iftar 18:03

Mumbai

2 Feb: Sehri 05:57 | Iftar 18:32

Sehri 05:57 | Iftar 18:32 3 Feb: Sehri 05:57 | Iftar 18:33

Sehri 05:57 | Iftar 18:33 4 Feb: Sehri 05:56 | Iftar 18:34

Lucknow

2 Feb: Sehri 05:32 | Iftar 17:50

Sehri 05:32 | Iftar 17:50 3 Feb: Sehri 05:31 | Iftar 17:51

Sehri 05:31 | Iftar 17:51 4 Feb: Sehri 05:30 | Iftar 17:52

Patna

2 Feb: Sehri 05:21 | Iftar 17:36

Sehri 05:21 | Iftar 17:36 3 Feb: Sehri 05:20 | Iftar 17:37

Sehri 05:20 | Iftar 17:37 4 Feb: Sehri 05:19 | Iftar 17:38

Hyderabad

2 Feb: Sehri 05:38 | Iftar 18:16

Sehri 05:38 | Iftar 18:16 3 Feb: Sehri 05:38 | Iftar 18:17

Sehri 05:38 | Iftar 18:17 4 Feb: Sehri 05:37 | Iftar 18:17

How Is Shab-e-Barat Observed?

On Shab-e-Barat night, many Muslims visit graveyards after Maghrib prayers to offer supplications for deceased family members. Homes and graves are cleaned, flowers are offered, and incense is lit as a mark of respect and remembrance.

Devotees spend the night praying at home or in mosques, reciting the Quran, offering Nafl prayers, and sincerely asking for forgiveness. Acts of charity are encouraged, and many households prepare sweet dishes to share with family and neighbours. The night symbolises repentance, compassion, and a promise to avoid wrongdoing in the future.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]