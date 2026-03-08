Rang Panchami 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Timing, Rituals, Spiritual Significance And More

The festival of Rang Panchami, which arrives after Holi, is not just about playing with colours. According to religious beliefs, this day holds special spiritual importance as it is believed that the gods and goddesses themselves descend from the heavenly realm to celebrate the festival of colours with devotees on Earth. Because of this belief, the occasion is also referred to as Dev Panchami and Shri Panchami in several traditions.

In the Braj region, the grand colour celebrations associated with Holi continue for nearly 40 days, and Rang Panchami marks the culmination of these festivities. Devotees believe that on this day the atmosphere becomes charged with positive energy, while negative forces gradually fade away. Many people consider it an especially auspicious time for devotion, prayers and spiritual practices.

Rang Panchami is regarded as a day to seek the special blessings of Lord Krishna, Radha Rani and Goddess Lakshmi.

Rang Panchami 2026 Date And Auspicious Time

According to the Hindu Panchang, Rang Panchami is observed on the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Panchami Tithi Begins: March 7, 2026 at 7:17 PM

Panchami Tithi Ends: March 8, 2026 at 9:10 PM

Therefore, Rang Panchami is being celebrated today, March 8, 2026.

Why Rang Panchami Is Considered Special

Religious traditions suggest that on Rang Panchami the divine energies of the universe become particularly active in the Earth’s atmosphere. Devotees believe that the day carries powerful spiritual vibrations.

On this day it is believed that:

Deities descend to Earth to celebrate the festival of colours

Positive energy in the environment increases significantly

Negative forces are believed to weaken or disappear

Happiness, prosperity and harmony enter people’s lives

Because of these beliefs, the festival is also popularly referred to as the 'Holi of the Gods.'

Rang Panchami Puja Vidhi

Devotees usually begin the day by waking up early, taking a bath and wearing clean clothes. After this, a small platform is set up at the place of worship where an idol or image of Radha and Lord Krishna is placed.

During the puja, devotees perform the following rituals:

Bathe the idols of Radha and Krishna with Panchamrit and Gangajal

Decorate them with flowers, garlands and fresh clothes

Offer gulal, yellow sandalwood paste and akshat (rice)

Light a diya and incense sticks while chanting prayers

Conclude the ritual with an aarti and seek divine blessings

Mantras To Chant On Rang Panchami

Chanting certain mantras on Rang Panchami is considered highly auspicious.

"Om Kleem Krishnaya Namah"

"Om Shri Krishnaya Namah"

Devotees believe that reciting these mantras brings peace, prosperity and happiness into life.

Bhog To Offer Lord Krishna On Rang Panchami

Devotees also prepare special offerings for Lord Krishna on this day.

Makhan (Butter): Butter is believed to be one of Lord Krishna’s favourite foods. Offering makhan on Rang Panchami is said to bring peace and happiness to the household.

Butter is believed to be one of Lord Krishna’s favourite foods. Offering makhan on Rang Panchami is said to bring peace and happiness to the household. Sweet Curd: Sweet curd or dishes made from curd are offered to increase harmony and sweetness in family relationships.

Sweet curd or dishes made from curd are offered to increase harmony and sweetness in family relationships. Gujiya: This traditional Holi sweet is offered as a symbol of prosperity and festive joy.

This traditional Holi sweet is offered as a symbol of prosperity and festive joy. Jalebi: Offering jalebi is believed to bring sweetness and happiness into life.

Offering jalebi is believed to bring sweetness and happiness into life. Malpua: Devotees believe that offering malpua pleases Lord Krishna and helps fulfil wishes related to career and business.

The Spiritual Significance Of Rang Panchami

From a spiritual perspective, Rang Panchami is more than a celebration of colours. It is regarded as a festival that symbolises devotion, nature and positive energy. The use of colours represents harmony between human beings and nature.

Astrological traditions also suggest that the influence of positive energy is particularly strong on this day, which is why many devotees consider Rang Panchami a powerful occasion to remove negativity and invite spiritual balance into life.

