Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPutin Pledges Support To Iran, Says Mojtaba Khamenei Will Continue His Father’s Work

Putin Pledges Support To Iran, Says Mojtaba Khamenei Will Continue His Father’s Work

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 04:13 PM (IST)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following his appointment.

Putin said Mojtaba Khamenei would “carry forward and complete the work of his father”, referring to the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The message came after Iranian authorities confirmed Mojtaba Khamenei’s selection as the country’s new supreme leader.

Related Video

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Putin Pledges Support To Iran, Says Mojtaba Khamenei Will Continue His Father’s Work
Putin Pledges Support To Iran, Says Mojtaba Khamenei Will Continue His Father’s Work
World
From Shadow Figure To Iran's Supreme Leader: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?
From Shadow Figure To Iran's Supreme Leader: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?
World
Sirens Activated Across Bahrain As Authorities Urge Residents To Seek Shelter After Drone Attack
Sirens Activated Across Bahrain As Authorities Urge Residents To Seek Shelter After Drone Attack
World
'We'll See What Happens': How Trump Reacted To Mojtaba Khamenei's Appointment As Iran's New Supreme Leader
'We'll See What Happens': Trump On Mojtaba Khamenei's Appointment As Iran's New Supreme Leader
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget