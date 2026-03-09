Explorer
Putin Pledges Support To Iran, Says Mojtaba Khamenei Will Continue His Father’s Work
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following his appointment.
Putin said Mojtaba Khamenei would “carry forward and complete the work of his father”, referring to the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The message came after Iranian authorities confirmed Mojtaba Khamenei’s selection as the country’s new supreme leader.
