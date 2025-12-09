Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Islamic Calendar 2026: Dates For Ramadan, Eid, And Muharram You Need To Know For The Coming Year

Islamic Calendar 2026: Dates For Ramadan, Eid, And Muharram You Need To Know For The Coming Year

The Islamic Calendar 2026 includes key dates for Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram and Shab-e-Barat. Here is a detailed month-wise Hijri to Gregorian calendar guide for the year 2026.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Islamic Calendar 2026: As 2025 draws to a close and the new year approaches, many people are curious about the important Islamic dates for 2026. While the world welcomes the new year according to the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic or Hijri calendar follows an entirely different lunar cycle. This raises a common question: When will Ramadan begin in 2026? What are the dates for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha and Muharram? Here is a detailed month-by-month guide to the Islamic Calendar for 2026.

Gregorian Calendar vs Islamic (Hijri) Calendar

The Gregorian calendar begins in January, whereas the Islamic calendar starts with the month of Muharram. Unlike the solar-based Gregorian system, the Hijri calendar follows the phases of the moon.

The Gregorian year has 365 days, while the Islamic year consists of 354 days, making it 11 days shorter.

This difference causes Islamic months, including Ramadan and Eid, to move across different seasons every few years. The Hijri calendar completes a full cycle approximately every 36 years.

How Islamic Month Beginnings Are Determined

Each Islamic month begins and ends after the sighting of the crescent moon. Therefore, dates may vary by a day depending on local moon sighting and geographical differences.

As the world welcomes 2026, the Islamic calendar will be in the seventh month, Rajab of 1447 Hijri.

Key Islamic Dates In 2026

Shab-e-Barat 2026

  • Observed on the 14th and 15th nights of Shaban.
  • 4 February evening – 5 February evening 2026

Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) 2026

25 March 2026

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakra Eid) 2026

2 June 2026

Islamic Calendar 2026 Month-Wise (Based on 1 January 2026 = 7 Rajab 1447)
Rajab 1447

  • 1 Rajab: 26 December 2025
  • 7 Rajab: 1 January 2026
  • 30 Rajab: 24 January 2026

Shaban 1447

  • 1 Shaban: 25 January 2026
  • 30 Shaban: 23 February 2026

Ramadan 1447

  • 1 Ramadan 24 February 2026
  • 30 Ramadan: 24 March 2026

Shawwal 1447

  • 1 Shawwal (Eid-ul-Fitr): 25 March 2026
  • 30 Shawwal: 23 April 2026

Dhul-Qadah 1447

  • 1 Dhul-Qadah: 24 April 2026
  • 30 Dhul-Qadah: 23 May 2026

Dhul-Hijjah 1447

  • 1 Dhul-Hijjah: 24 May 2026
  • 9 Dhul-Hijjah (Arafat Day): 1 June 2026
  • 10 Dhul-Hijjah (Eid-ul-Adha): 2 June 2026
  • 30 Dhul-Hijjah: 22 June 2026

Islamic New Year 1448 (2026)
Muharram 1448

  • 1 Muharram: 23 June 2026
  • 10 Muharram (Ashura): 2 July 2026
  • 30 Muharram: 22 July 2026

Safar 1448

  • 1 Safar: 23 July 2026
  • 30 Safar: 21 August 2026

Rabi-ul-Awwal 1448

  • 1 Rabi-ul-Awwal: 22 August 2026
  • 30 Rabi-ul-Awwal: 20 September 2026

Rabi-us-Thani 1448

  • 1 Rabi-us-Thani: 21 September 2026
  • 30 Rabi-us-Thani: 20 October 2026

Jumada Al-Awwal 1448

  • 1 Jumada Al-Awwal: 21 October 2026
  • 30 Jumada Al-Awwal:19 November 2026

Jumada Al-Akhirah 1448

  • 1 Jumada Al-Akhirah: 20 November 2026
  • 30 Jumada Al-Akhirah: 19 December 2026

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
