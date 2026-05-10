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HomeReligionSecond Bada Mangal To Be Observed On May 12: Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Panchak Timings And More

Second Bada Mangal To Be Observed On May 12: Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Panchak Timings And More

Second Bada Mangal falls during Panchak this year. Check Hanuman puja muhurat, rituals, offerings, mantras and important rules devotees should follow.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 10 May 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wear red/yellow/white; consume satvik food.

The second Bada Mangal will be observed on May 12, 2026. It will mark the second Tuesday of the Jyeshtha month and is considered more significant than regular Tuesdays. According to religious beliefs, it was during the Tuesdays of this month that Lord Ram met Lord Hanuman for the first time.

It is believed that devotees who observe a fast, worship Lord Hanuman, organise bhandara and donate on Bada Mangal receive special blessings. However, this year, the second Bada Mangal will fall under the shadow of Panchak. Devotees are therefore eager to know the correct puja timings and whether Panchak will affect Hanuman worship.

ALSO READ: Guru Purnima 2026: Check Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And All About This Sacred Day

Second Bada Mangal 2026 Puja Muhurat

The auspicious puja muhurat for the second Bada Mangal will begin at 8:55 AM and continue till 1:59 PM. Worshipping Lord Hanuman in the morning is considered highly beneficial. Offering chola to the deity on this day is believed to bring positive results.

Bada Mangal During Rog Panchak

The day will also coincide with Rog Panchak. Generally, auspicious activities are avoided during Panchak, but according to astrology, Lord Hanuman is considered all-powerful and his worship can still be performed during this period.

It is believed that worshipping Panchmukhi Hanuman during Panchak helps devotees overcome fear, stress and obstacles created by enemies. Organising bhandara is also considered acceptable. However, devotees are advised not to begin any new auspicious or ceremonial work during Panchak.

ALSO READ: Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: From Parikrama To Katha, Rituals That Hold Special Importance During This Sacred Fast

How To Worship Hanuman Ji During Panchak

On Bada Mangal falling during Panchak, devotees should offer vermilion, red sandalwood and red flowers to Lord Hanuman. Lighting a jasmine oil lamp is also considered auspicious.

Devotees can chant the mantra:

"Om Namo Bhagavate Panchavadanaya, Purvakapi Mukhaya, Sakal Shatru Sanharanaya Swaha."

Reciting the Hanuman Beesa, Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkand is believed to be highly rewarding on this day. However, performing havan or yajna is prohibited during Panchak.

Important Things To Keep In Mind

Devotees worshipping Lord Hanuman on Bada Mangal should avoid wearing black or blue clothes. Red, yellow or white coloured clothes are considered auspicious for the day.

Those observing Hanuman worship and fasting are also advised to stay away from anger and negative thoughts and maintain celibacy throughout the day.

According to beliefs, devotees should consume only satvik food and completely avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol on Bada Mangal.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

Before You Go

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

What clothing colors are considered auspicious for Bada Mangal?

Devotees should avoid black or blue clothes. Red, yellow, or white colored clothes are considered auspicious for the day.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Second Bada Mangal 2026 Bada Mangal Puja Timings Hanuman Puja During Panchak Hanuman Worship Rules Bada Mangal Rituals
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