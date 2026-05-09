Guru Purnima 2026: Check Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And All About This Sacred Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guru Purnima, honoring teachers, falls on July 29, 2026.

The festival marks gratitude to gurus and worship of Vyasa.

Ashadha Purnima tithi runs July 28-29, with puja muhurat specific.

Devotees seek blessings and express gratitude to spiritual guides.

Guru Purnima, the sacred festival dedicated to gurus and teachers, will be celebrated on July 29, 2026. Observed on Ashadha Purnima, the day is devoted to expressing gratitude towards gurus, who are considered equal to God in Sanatan Dharma. It is believed that not only humans but even deities pay respect to their gurus on this auspicious occasion, also known as Vyasa Purnima.

On this day, devotees seek blessings from their gurus for wisdom, prosperity, and long life. The festival also marks the worship of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, one of the greatest sages in Hindu tradition.

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Guru Purnima 2026 Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashadha Purnima tithi will begin at 6:18 PM on July 28, 2026, and conclude at 8:05 PM on July 29, 2026.

Puja Muhurat: 5:41 AM to 9:04 AM

Why Guru Purnima Is Linked To Maharishi Ved Vyasa

Maharishi Ved Vyasa was born on the day of Ashadha Purnima. He is revered for compiling and organising the four Vedas, which continue to guide humanity. In his honour, Guru Purnima is celebrated across the country as a tribute to teachers and spiritual mentors.

Meaning Of The Word 'Guru'

The word 'Guru' is derived from two Sanskrit syllables, 'Gu' meaning darkness and 'Ru' meaning remover. Thus, a guru is someone who removes the darkness of ignorance and brings the light of knowledge into one's life.

A famous Sanskrit verse dedicated to gurus says:

"Gurur Brahma Gurur Vishnu Gurur Devo Maheshwarah,

Guruh Sakshat Parabrahma Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah."

This means that the guru is equivalent to Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara, and is considered the embodiment of the Supreme Divine.

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Who Were The Gurus Of The Gods?

Hindu scriptures highlight the importance of gurus not just for humans, but also for deities.

Lord Ram received knowledge from Sage Vashistha and Sage Vishwamitra.

Lord Krishna's guru was Sage Sandipani.

Lord Hanuman accepted Surya Dev as his guru.

Brihaspati is known as the guru of the gods and is also considered one of the nine planets in Hindu astrology.

Shukracharya is regarded as the guru of the demons (Asuras).

Sage Narad guided Goddess Parvati in her penance to attain Lord Shiva as her husband.

What To Do On Guru Purnima

Express gratitude and respect towards your gurus and teachers.

Seek blessings from elders, mentors, and spiritual guides.

Chant "Om Gurave Namah" on this auspicious day.

Donate food, clothes, and money to the needy.

Distribute books and educational items among children.

Read spiritual and religious scriptures for inner peace and wisdom.

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