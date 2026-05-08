Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on May 16, 2026. It is a significant festival for married Hindu women, believed to bless their husbands with long life and well-being.
Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: From Parikrama To Katha, Rituals That Hold Special Importance During This Sacred Fast
Vat Savitri Vrat is associated with prayers for marital happiness, long life, and sacred rituals like Banyan tree worship, parikrama, and Savitri Katha.
- Vat Savitri Vrat, observed May 16, 2026, blesses husbands' long lives.
- Worshipping Banyan tree, wearing own shringar, is crucial ritual.
- Circumambulating Banyan tree seven times symbolizes unbreakable marital bond.
- Listening to Savitri-Satyavan story is essential for complete fast.
Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on May 16, 2026. The festival holds special significance for married Hindu women, as it is believed to bring blessings for the long life and well-being of their husbands. According to religious beliefs, this is the sacred day when Yamraj, the god of death, returned Satyavan’s life after Savitri’s unwavering devotion and determination.
It is believed that women who worship the Banyan tree, also known as the Vat tree, with proper rituals on this day receive blessings for a happy married life and their husbands’ long life. Religious traditions also suggest that certain rituals should be performed carefully during the fast, as skipping them may leave the vrat incomplete.
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Married Women Should Avoid Borrowed Shringar Items
On Vat Savitri Vrat, married women traditionally dress like brides and perform the puja after wearing complete shringar, as the fast is associated with eternal marital bliss and good fortune. Women usually wear red, yellow, or green sarees during the rituals.
However, religious beliefs advise against using borrowed shringar items on this day. Items such as sindoor, mangalsutra, bangles, or other accessories used during worship should belong to the woman herself and should not be borrowed from others.
Importance Of Circumambulating The Banyan Tree
Performing parikrama, or circumambulation, of the Banyan tree is considered one of the most important rituals of Vat Savitri Vrat. Most women circle the tree seven times, symbolising an unbreakable bond across seven lifetimes.
Some devotees also perform 21 or even 108 rounds of parikrama as part of their spiritual practice. According to beliefs, circling the Vat tree represents stability in life and strength in marital relationships.
Why Raw Cotton Thread Is Used
During the puja, women wrap raw cotton thread around the Banyan tree while performing parikrama. The use of raw cotton thread is considered auspicious because it is natural and pure.
In many Hindu religious rituals, simple and natural materials are believed to hold spiritual importance. Cotton thread is also commonly used in sacred rituals like mauli and janeu ceremonies for similar reasons. Traditionally, the thread is wrapped around the tree according to the number of parikramas performed.
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Vat Savitri Vrat Is Considered Incomplete Without The Katha
Listening to or reciting the story of Savitri and Satyavan is regarded as an essential part of the fast. Religious beliefs state that the vrat remains incomplete without hearing the katha.
Women usually gather near the Banyan tree to read or listen to the sacred story associated with Savitri’s devotion and her victory over death to save her husband.
Significance Of Vat Savitri Vrat In Religious Texts
Religious texts mention the spiritual importance of Vat Savitri Vrat and its connection with marital happiness, prosperity, and family well-being. According to beliefs described in Hindu scriptures, women who observe this fast with devotion and proper rituals are blessed with marital happiness, long life for their husbands, and family prosperity.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will Vat Savitri Vrat be observed in 2026?
What is the significance of worshipping the Banyan tree during Vat Savitri Vrat?
Worshipping the Banyan tree (Vat tree) with proper rituals is believed to bring blessings for a happy married life and the long life of husbands. It is a central ritual of the fast.
Why should married women avoid borrowed shringar items on Vat Savitri Vrat?
Religious beliefs advise against using borrowed shringar items, such as sindoor or mangalsutra, as the fast is associated with eternal marital bliss. These items should belong to the woman herself.
What is the importance of circumambulating the Banyan tree during the Vrat?
Performing parikrama (circumambulation) of the Banyan tree, usually seven times, is a crucial ritual. It symbolizes an unbreakable bond across lifetimes and represents stability and marital strength.
Why is listening to the Katha of Savitri and Satyavan important?
Listening to or reciting the story of Savitri and Satyavan is considered an essential part of the fast. The vrat is believed to remain incomplete without hearing this sacred katha.