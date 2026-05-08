Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vat Savitri Vrat, observed May 16, 2026, blesses husbands' long lives.

Worshipping Banyan tree, wearing own shringar, is crucial ritual.

Circumambulating Banyan tree seven times symbolizes unbreakable marital bond.

Listening to Savitri-Satyavan story is essential for complete fast.

Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on May 16, 2026. The festival holds special significance for married Hindu women, as it is believed to bring blessings for the long life and well-being of their husbands. According to religious beliefs, this is the sacred day when Yamraj, the god of death, returned Satyavan’s life after Savitri’s unwavering devotion and determination.

It is believed that women who worship the Banyan tree, also known as the Vat tree, with proper rituals on this day receive blessings for a happy married life and their husbands’ long life. Religious traditions also suggest that certain rituals should be performed carefully during the fast, as skipping them may leave the vrat incomplete.

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Married Women Should Avoid Borrowed Shringar Items

On Vat Savitri Vrat, married women traditionally dress like brides and perform the puja after wearing complete shringar, as the fast is associated with eternal marital bliss and good fortune. Women usually wear red, yellow, or green sarees during the rituals.

However, religious beliefs advise against using borrowed shringar items on this day. Items such as sindoor, mangalsutra, bangles, or other accessories used during worship should belong to the woman herself and should not be borrowed from others.

Importance Of Circumambulating The Banyan Tree

Performing parikrama, or circumambulation, of the Banyan tree is considered one of the most important rituals of Vat Savitri Vrat. Most women circle the tree seven times, symbolising an unbreakable bond across seven lifetimes.

Some devotees also perform 21 or even 108 rounds of parikrama as part of their spiritual practice. According to beliefs, circling the Vat tree represents stability in life and strength in marital relationships.

Why Raw Cotton Thread Is Used

During the puja, women wrap raw cotton thread around the Banyan tree while performing parikrama. The use of raw cotton thread is considered auspicious because it is natural and pure.

In many Hindu religious rituals, simple and natural materials are believed to hold spiritual importance. Cotton thread is also commonly used in sacred rituals like mauli and janeu ceremonies for similar reasons. Traditionally, the thread is wrapped around the tree according to the number of parikramas performed.

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Vat Savitri Vrat Is Considered Incomplete Without The Katha

Listening to or reciting the story of Savitri and Satyavan is regarded as an essential part of the fast. Religious beliefs state that the vrat remains incomplete without hearing the katha.

Women usually gather near the Banyan tree to read or listen to the sacred story associated with Savitri’s devotion and her victory over death to save her husband.

Significance Of Vat Savitri Vrat In Religious Texts

Religious texts mention the spiritual importance of Vat Savitri Vrat and its connection with marital happiness, prosperity, and family well-being. According to beliefs described in Hindu scriptures, women who observe this fast with devotion and proper rituals are blessed with marital happiness, long life for their husbands, and family prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]