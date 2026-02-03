Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: The One Simple Ritual Believed To Remove Life’s Biggest Obstacles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sankata Hara Chaturthi, is a deeply revered monthly fast in Hindu tradition dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Observed on the fourth day of the waning lunar phase, this sacred occasion is believed to remove obstacles, calm the restless mind, and invite lasting positivity into one’s life. In 2026, this spiritually charged observance offers devotees an opportunity to realign their thoughts, release emotional burdens, and invite clarity through mindful practices and devotion.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date And Timings

The fast will be observed by all the devotees on 5 February 2026. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:09 am on 5 February and concludes at 12:22 am on 6 February 2026. Devotees traditionally break the fast after moonrise, following prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Spiritual Significance Of Sankashti Chaturthi

This sacred day encourages fasting, prayer, and meditation to help devotees detach from negativity and emotional clutter. Worshipping Lord Ganesh on this occasion is believed to create mental clarity and open space for creativity and purposeful thinking. Beyond physical fasting, the observance symbolises freedom from limiting beliefs and inner conflicts.

Special Remedies To Follow On Sankashti Chaturthi

Begin the day with a simple yet sincere Ganesh puja. Spend a few quiet moments in meditation to consciously let go of negative thoughts. Practising mindful breathing for even ten minutes helps restore emotional balance. Observing the fast calms the mind, while expressing gratitude at the end of the day shifts focus towards positivity and inner strength.

