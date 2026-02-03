Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: The One Simple Ritual Believed To Remove Life’s Biggest Obstacles

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionSankashti Chaturthi 2026: The One Simple Ritual Believed To Remove Life’s Biggest Obstacles

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 falls on 5 February. Know its date, timings, spiritual importance and one powerful ritual believed to remove obstacles and bring positive change.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sankata Hara Chaturthi, is a deeply revered monthly fast in Hindu tradition dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Observed on the fourth day of the waning lunar phase, this sacred occasion is believed to remove obstacles, calm the restless mind, and invite lasting positivity into one’s life. In 2026, this spiritually charged observance offers devotees an opportunity to realign their thoughts, release emotional burdens, and invite clarity through mindful practices and devotion.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date And Timings

(Image Source: Pinterest/allmsettimounika)
(Image Source: Pinterest/allmsettimounika)

The fast will be observed by all the devotees on 5 February 2026. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:09 am on 5 February and concludes at 12:22 am on 6 February 2026. Devotees traditionally break the fast after moonrise, following prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Spiritual Significance Of Sankashti Chaturthi

This sacred day encourages fasting, prayer, and meditation to help devotees detach from negativity and emotional clutter. Worshipping Lord Ganesh on this occasion is believed to create mental clarity and open space for creativity and purposeful thinking. Beyond physical fasting, the observance symbolises freedom from limiting beliefs and inner conflicts.

Special Remedies To Follow On Sankashti Chaturthi

Begin the day with a simple yet sincere Ganesh puja. Spend a few quiet moments in meditation to consciously let go of negative thoughts. Practising mindful breathing for even ten minutes helps restore emotional balance. Observing the fast calms the mind, while expressing gratitude at the end of the day shifts focus towards positivity and inner strength.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sankashti Chaturthi?

Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sankata Hara Chaturthi, is a monthly fast dedicated to Lord Ganesh observed on the fourth day of the waning lunar phase.

When will Sankashti Chaturthi be observed in 2026?

Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on 5 February 2026. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:09 am on February 5th and ends at 12:22 am on February 6th.

What is the spiritual significance of Sankashti Chaturthi?

It encourages fasting, prayer, and meditation to detach from negativity, clear the mind, and invite creativity and purposeful thinking.

What are some recommended practices for Sankashti Chaturthi?

You can perform a Ganesh puja, meditate to release negative thoughts, practice mindful breathing, and express gratitude at the end of the day.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Ganesh Sankashti Chaturthi Sankashthi Chaturthi 2026 Date
Embed widget