Ramadan 2026: When Will The Holy Month Begin In India? Know The Expected Dates And Key Details

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims across India and around the world as a period of fasting (roza), prayer, and charity. As the sacred month approaches, many people are keen to know when Ramadan will begin in India and on which date Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated.

Ramadan 2026 Date In India

In Islam, Ramadan is observed according to the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the sighting of the moon. As a result, the start date of Ramadan changes every year and may vary from country to country depending on local moon sightings.

In India, Ramadan in 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026. However, the exact date will be officially confirmed only after the moon is sighted and an announcement is made by religious authorities.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe daily fasts known as roza, placing special emphasis on prayers, devotion to Allah, and acts of charity.

How Ramadan Is Observed

Throughout the month, Muslims fast from dawn (suhoor) until sunset (iftar), abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours. The period is also marked by increased worship, including offering regular prayers, reciting the Quran, and giving charity in the form of zakat and sadaqah.

Duration Of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon. The final ten days are considered especially significant, with greater focus on special prayers such as Taraweeh and Qiyam-ul-Lail.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Expected Date In India

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals in Islam, marking the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with special prayers, festive meals, and the exchange of gifts and greetings.

In India, Eid-ul-Fitr in 2026 is expected to fall on March 20 or March 21, depending on the moon sighting.

The celebrations begin with a special Eid prayer held in mosques and open grounds, followed by gatherings with family and friends. People greet one another, children receive Eidi, and charity in the form of Zakat-ul-Fitr is given to the needy, which must be paid before the Eid prayers.

