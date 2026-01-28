Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRamadan 2026: When Will The Holy Month Begin In India? Know The Expected Dates And Key Details

Ramadan 2026: When Will The Holy Month Begin In India? Know The Expected Dates And Key Details

Know when Ramadan is expected to begin in India in 2026 and what to expect during the holy month and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims across India and around the world as a period of fasting (roza), prayer, and charity. As the sacred month approaches, many people are keen to know when Ramadan will begin in India and on which date Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated.

Ramadan 2026 Date In India

In Islam, Ramadan is observed according to the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the sighting of the moon. As a result, the start date of Ramadan changes every year and may vary from country to country depending on local moon sightings.

In India, Ramadan in 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026. However, the exact date will be officially confirmed only after the moon is sighted and an announcement is made by religious authorities.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe daily fasts known as roza, placing special emphasis on prayers, devotion to Allah, and acts of charity.

How Ramadan Is Observed

Throughout the month, Muslims fast from dawn (suhoor) until sunset (iftar), abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours. The period is also marked by increased worship, including offering regular prayers, reciting the Quran, and giving charity in the form of zakat and sadaqah.

Duration Of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon. The final ten days are considered especially significant, with greater focus on special prayers such as Taraweeh and Qiyam-ul-Lail.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Expected Date In India

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals in Islam, marking the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with special prayers, festive meals, and the exchange of gifts and greetings.

In India, Eid-ul-Fitr in 2026 is expected to fall on March 20 or March 21, depending on the moon sighting.

The celebrations begin with a special Eid prayer held in mosques and open grounds, followed by gatherings with family and friends. People greet one another, children receive Eidi, and charity in the form of Zakat-ul-Fitr is given to the needy, which must be paid before the Eid prayers.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ramadan Moon Sighting Islamic Calendar 2026 Ramadan 2026 Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Ramadan 2026 Date In India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
News
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
India
Budget Session Begins Today As Opposition Set To Press MGNREGA, SIR Issues
Budget Session Begins Today As Opposition Set To Press MGNREGA, SIR Issues
Advertisement

Videos

Weather News: Hailstorm and Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc Across Madhya Pradesh, Farmers on Edge
Breaking News: Massive Avalanche in Sonamarg Sparks Panic as Heavy Snowfall Grips Jammu & Kashmir
Breaking News: Massive Avalanche Hits Sonamarg, Hotels Damaged but No Casualties Reported
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget