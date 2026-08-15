Independence Day 2026: 5 Striking Details That Stood Out At Red Fort Celebrations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India marked its 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort.

Tricolour décor, IAF petals, 21-gun salute highlighted ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi hoisted flag; indigenous guns fired the salute.

150th Vande Mataram anniversary marked; song played fully.

India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort combined military precision with carefully planned visual details. From the Tricolour floral décor to the synchronised 21-gun salute and the Indian Air Force’s flower-petal shower, every element added to the ceremony’s scale. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag from the historic ramparts, with the salute fired by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns. This year’s celebrations also marked 150 years of Vande Mataram and focused on ‘Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047’.

Tricolour Floral Décor Takes Centre Stage

The Red Fort was given a festive makeover for the national ceremony, with floral arrangements adding colour to the historic venue. Reports on the 2026 preparations noted floral displays aligned with the Vande Mataram theme, making flowers part of the celebrations' visual identity.

The use of flowers was not limited to the ground. Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force flew over the venue and showered flower petals on the gathering. One helicopter carried the National Flag, while the other displayed a flag featuring Vande Mataram. The combination of the historic red sandstone backdrop, the Tricolour and floral elements gave the ceremony a distinctly national-day setting without taking attention away from the main proceedings.

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The 21-Gun Salute And Its Precision

The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, adding a strong focus on Indian-made defence equipment to the ceremony.

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Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat commanded the ceremonial battery, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer. The 21-gun salute remains one of the most closely watched parts of the Independence Day ceremony. Its timing alongside the flag hoisting requires coordination, discipline and precision, making it as much a ceremonial display as a military one.

Vande Mataram Adds A Historic Touch

The 2026 celebrations carried an additional significance with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. For the first time since Independence, the National Song was played at the Red Fort during the official celebrations. The ceremony also reflected the wider theme of youth participation and India’s development goals for 2047. Around 5,000 special guests were invited for the celebrations, with the government highlighting contributors from different sections of society.

From the carefully arranged flowers to the booming gun salute and the aerial shower of petals, the Red Fort ceremony brought together military tradition, national symbols and visual details to mark Independence Day 2026.