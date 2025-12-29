Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Don’t Offer These Things Or 2026 May Bring Obstacles And Delays

Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Paush Putrada Ekadashi is one of the most spiritually significant observances in the Hindu calendar, especially for devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for family happiness, prosperity, and child-related well-being. In 2025, this auspicious Ekadashi falls on 30 December, making it the final Ekadashi of the year. According to sacred scriptures, the spiritual merit earned on this day extends into the coming year, meaning the actions performed on Paush Putrada Ekadashi can strongly influence fortune in 2026.

While worship, fasting, and charity are highly recommended on this holy day, certain forms of donation are strictly prohibited. Ignoring these guidelines may lead to adverse effects instead of blessings.

Significance Of Paush Putrada Ekadashi

Paush Putrada Ekadashi occurs during the Shukla Paksha of the Paush month. It is considered especially powerful for couples seeking children, families wishing for harmony, and devotees aspiring for Lord Vishnu’s divine grace. It is believed that sincere worship on this day removes obstacles related to progeny and invites long-lasting prosperity.

Because it marks the last Ekadashi of 2025, the spiritual rewards of this observance are believed to influence the energies of the entire year ahead.

Items That Must Never Be Donated On Paush Putrada Ekadashi

1. Iron, Black Sesame Seeds and Black Clothing

According to Hindu scriptures, donating iron or items made of iron on Paush Putrada Ekadashi is considered highly inauspicious. Similarly, the donation of black sesame seeds and black garments should be strictly avoided. These items are associated with Saturn and negative cosmic influences, which may bring obstacles, delays and hardships into one’s life.

2. Oil Donation

Donating oil on Paush Putrada Ekadashi is forbidden. Scriptures warn that such a donation can obstruct child-related blessings and create financial difficulties. Oil symbolises heaviness and karmic burden; offering it on this sacred day is believed to invite challenges instead of spiritual rewards.

3. Salt Donation

On Paush Putrada Ekadashi, devotees must never donate salt nor lend it to anyone. Salt is considered a powerful symbol of destiny and karmic balance. Giving it away on this day is believed to convert virtue into sin and disturb future fortune.

Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2025 is not just a day of fasting and worship, it is a spiritual gateway that shapes the fortune of the coming year. By following the sacred rules of donation and avoiding prohibited items, devotees protect themselves from negative consequences and invite divine blessings into 2026.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]