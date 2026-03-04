‘Indian Nationals Are Welcome’: Israel Denies Shelter Discrimination Reports Deeming Them 'FAKE'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Israel has rejected reports circulating on social media that Indians were denied access to shelters in Jerusalem amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, calling the claims “fake news”.

The controversy arose after an image showing people sleeping inside subway stations began circulating online.

Guy Nir, spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in India, said “people of all ethnicities” were visible in the photograph. “Metro stations are designated and official safe spaces in Israel. Many of my Tel Aviv friends pass their nights there. And as you can see -- Indian nationals are welcome, along with all nationals,” Nir said in a post on X.

Indian Embassy Advisory To Nationals

Last week, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory after the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government launched joint strikes on Iran with the United States. Indian nationals were urged to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times”.

The advisory asked residents to strictly follow safety instructions issued by Israeli authorities, including directions from the Home Front Command.

Indians in Israel were also advised to remain close to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces near their homes and workplaces. They were further urged to avoid all non-essential travel within Israel and monitor local news, official announcements and emergency alerts.

Conflict Escalates Across The Region

Since the weekend, during which joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the conflict has widened, affecting multiple countries in the region and disrupting oil trade and regional stability.

In retaliation, Iran launched strikes against the US and Israel, targeting several US-linked bases in Middle Eastern countries including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan.

PM Modi Flags Safety Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Middle East conflict as a “matter of grave concern” for India and reiterated the country’s long-standing foreign policy position.

"India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," he said, adding, "We will keep working with countries in West Asia to ensure the safety of Indians there."

The Prime Minister also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed the need for an “early cessation of hostilities”.

“Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities,” he wrote on X.

Repatriation Efforts Underway

Repatriation flights from Middle Eastern cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Amman have begun operating to bring back resident and stranded Indians.