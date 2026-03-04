Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined Congress leaders and supporters on Wednesday to celebrate the festival of Holi at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital.

Amid festive colours and cheerful greetings, Gandhi marked the occasion with party members gathered at the office. The celebration reflected the spirit of the festival, which is widely known for bringing people together through joy, colour, and shared traditions.

Rahul Gandhi’s Holi Message: A Call To Spread Love

While interacting with reporters during the celebrations, Gandhi extended his wishes to the public and highlighted the festival’s message of unity.

"Happy Holi. Sabko pyaar bhari, nafrat mitaane wali Holi," he said, expressing hope that the festival helps remove hatred and strengthens bonds among people.

He also shared his greetings on social media platform X, wishing that the vibrant festival brings renewed positivity and happiness into people’s lives.

रंगों और मोहब्बत के पर्व होली की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



होली के रंग आप सभी के जीवन को नई आशाओं, नए उमंग और अनगिनत खुशियों से भर दे। pic.twitter.com/sp10UNSl7v — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2026

"Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love. May the colours of Holi fill all your lives with new hopes, fresh enthusiasm, and countless joys," Gandhi wrote.

Congress Leaders Join Festivities

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also conveyed his Holi wishes and noted that the party was celebrating the festival along with citizens across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla described Holi as a special occasion that unites people regardless of differences. According to him, the festival’s beauty lies in its simplicity, people greeting one another, embracing, and sharing colours in a spirit of happiness.

"This is one such festival of ours in which everyone comes together, everyone embraces each other and applies colours to one another. What could be more delightful than this?" he said.

Rajeev Shukla Calls For Global Peace

During his remarks, Rajeev Shukla also spoke about the need for peace across the world, particularly in the West Asia region. He said ongoing conflicts and disputes should come to an end and stressed that countries should avoid provoking tensions.

"We believe that there should be peace in the world. These fights and quarrels should stop. It is not right for countries that are instigating fights and quarrels to do so," Shukla told ANI.