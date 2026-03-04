Sri Lanka Navy Rescues 30 Iranian Sailors From Sinking Frigate Off Galle

Colombo, Mar 4 (PTI) Sri Lanka has rescued at least 30 Iranian sailors from a distressed Iranian frigate in the southern waters of the island nation early Wednesday, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said.

In response to a question raised in parliament, Herath said, “At 5.08 this morning, a message was received by the Sri Lanka Navy and the coastal guard on the sinking ship named ‘Iris Dena’ 40 nautical miles off the southern port district of Galle.” “At least 30 of them were rescued while 180 of them are said to be on board”, Herath said.

Herath added the Sri Lankan Navy and the Air Force carried out a joint operation but the reason for the sinking had not yet been established.

“We are bound by the international convention on maritime rescue to rescue anyone distressed irrespective of the reason,” Herath said.

The rescued sailors were admitted to the Karapitiya hospital on Galle after they were brought to the Navy’s southern command headquarters, the foreign minister added.

The security around the Southern command had been increased, the officials said.

Herath told parliament that the current conflict in the Gulf region was deeply regrettable and Sri Lanka urges for a peaceful end to it.