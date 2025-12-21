Shattila Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Muhurat, Fasting Rituals, And Spiritual Significance

Shattila Ekadashi 2026: Shattila Ekadashi marks the first Ekadashi fast of the year 2026 and holds deep spiritual importance in Hindu tradition. Observed during the Krishna Paksh of the Magh month, this sacred day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. In 2026, the significance of Shattila Ekadashi increases further as it falls on the same day as Makar Sankranti, making it an especially auspicious occasion for fasting, worship, and charitable acts.

According to Hindu beliefs, observing Ekadashi vrat with devotion is considered a powerful path towards spiritual purification and liberation.

ALSO READ: Ekadashi 2026 Dates: Complete Monthly List From January To December

Shattila Ekadashi 2026 Date

In 2026, the first Ekadashi of the year will be observed as Shattila Ekadashi.

The fast will be observed on 14 January 2026, during the Krishna Paksh of the Magh month. The coincidence of this Ekadashi with Makar Sankranti is believed to multiply its religious merit.

Shattila Ekadashi 2026 Tithi And Muhurat

The Ekadashi Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksh will begin on 13 January 2026 at 3:17 pm and will conclude on 14 January 2026 at 5:52 pm.

For puja and religious observances, the morning hours are considered highly favourable. The auspicious puja muhurat on this day is from 7:15 am to 9:53 am. Performing prayers, Vishnu puja, and Satyanarayan worship during this time is believed to bring positive results.

Shattila Ekadashi 2026 Vrat Paran Time

Devotees observing the fast can break their vrat on 15 January 2026.

The vrat paran time will be from 7:15 am to 9:21 am.

On the day of paran, the Dwadashi Tithi will end at 8:16 pm, making the morning hours ideal for concluding the fast as per religious customs.

Spiritual Importance Of Ekadashi Vrat

Ekadashi vrat is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is regarded as one of the most sacred fasting days in Hinduism. It is believed that those who observe all 24 Ekadashis in a year with devotion attain spiritual merit and ultimately moksha. Even for those seeking fulfilment of specific wishes, Ekadashi vrat is considered highly beneficial.

Shattila Ekadashi, being the first Ekadashi of the year, is seen as a spiritually powerful opportunity to begin the year with discipline, devotion, and purity.

Shattila Ekadashi and the Sacred Role of Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds, or til, play a central role in Magh month rituals, and Shattila Ekadashi is especially associated with them. Hindu scriptures believe that sesame seeds originated from Lord Vishnu himself. On this Ekadashi, using sesame seeds in six sacred ways is said to attract divine blessings.

The word Shattila comes from shat meaning six and tila meaning sesame. On this day, devotees are advised to perform rituals such as bathing with sesame-infused water, offering sesame in havan, donating sesame seeds, consuming food prepared with sesame, drinking water mixed with sesame, and performing abhishek of the deity using sesame seeds.