India vs England Head-To-Head At Wankhede: T20 World Cup Semifinal To Break Tie





By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 04:11 PM (IST)

The stage is set at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium for the second semi-final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5. Defending champions India face off against a resurgent England in what has become a defining rivalry of the tournament's knockout stages.

A Trilogy of Semi-Finals

This marks the third consecutive T20 World Cup where these two giants meet in the final four:

2022 (Adelaide): England dominated with a 10-wicket win and went on to lift the trophy.

2024 (Guyana): India exacted revenge with a 68-run victory and eventually became champions.

2026 (Mumbai): The "tie-breaker" takes place on Indian soil, with the winner traditionally going on to win the title.

India vs England head-to-head record at Wankhede in T20Is

Wankhede is a high-scoring paradise, but it has been a mixed bag for both teams:

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head at Venue: Played 2 | India won: 1 | England won: 1.

India’s Record at Wankhede in T20Is: 5 wins in 7 matches. Their last T20I loss here was back in 2017.

With the 7:00 PM IST start, dew will play a massive role. The captain winning the toss is almost certain to bowl first to avoid a slippery ball in the second innings.

Key Player Battles to Watch

Suryakumar Yadav vs. Adil Rashid: The Indian captain and local Mumbai hero against England’s premier leg-spinner. Spin often dictates the middle overs at Wankhede.

Abhishek Sharma vs. Jofra Archer: Despite a lean patch in the Super 8s, Abhishek Sharma previously smashed a century (135 off 54 balls) against England at this very venue in February 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah vs. Harry Brook: England’s captain and leading run-scorer in the tournament will face his toughest test against the world’s best death bowler.

Tournament Rules: The "Rain" Clause

Unlike previous editions, ICC has allocated a Reserve Day (March 6) for the semi-finals.

Minimum Overs: 10 overs per side are required for a result.

The Twist: If the match is a total washout even on the reserve day, England will qualify for the final as they topped their Super 8 group, while India finished second in theirs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when is the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

The second semi-final will be held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

What is the history of India vs England semi-final encounters in T20 World Cups?

This is the third consecutive T20 World Cup where India and England meet in the semi-finals, with each team having won one previously.

What are the tournament rules regarding a washed-out semi-final?

A reserve day is allocated for the semi-finals. If the match is a washout even on the reserve day, England will qualify for the final because they topped their Super 8 group.

What is the head-to-head record between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in T20Is?

They have played 2 T20Is at Wankhede, with both India and England winning one match each.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
