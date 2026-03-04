India vs England Head-To-Head At Wankhede: T20 World Cup Semifinal To Break Tie

The stage is set at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium for the second semi-final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5. Defending champions India face off against a resurgent England in what has become a defining rivalry of the tournament's knockout stages.

A Trilogy of Semi-Finals

This marks the third consecutive T20 World Cup where these two giants meet in the final four:

2022 (Adelaide): England dominated with a 10-wicket win and went on to lift the trophy.

2024 (Guyana): India exacted revenge with a 68-run victory and eventually became champions.

2026 (Mumbai): The "tie-breaker" takes place on Indian soil, with the winner traditionally going on to win the title.

India vs England head-to-head record at Wankhede in T20Is

Wankhede is a high-scoring paradise, but it has been a mixed bag for both teams:

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head at Venue: Played 2 | India won: 1 | England won: 1.

India’s Record at Wankhede in T20Is: 5 wins in 7 matches. Their last T20I loss here was back in 2017.

With the 7:00 PM IST start, dew will play a massive role. The captain winning the toss is almost certain to bowl first to avoid a slippery ball in the second innings.

Key Player Battles to Watch

Suryakumar Yadav vs. Adil Rashid: The Indian captain and local Mumbai hero against England’s premier leg-spinner. Spin often dictates the middle overs at Wankhede.

Abhishek Sharma vs. Jofra Archer: Despite a lean patch in the Super 8s, Abhishek Sharma previously smashed a century (135 off 54 balls) against England at this very venue in February 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah vs. Harry Brook: England’s captain and leading run-scorer in the tournament will face his toughest test against the world’s best death bowler.

Tournament Rules: The "Rain" Clause

Unlike previous editions, ICC has allocated a Reserve Day (March 6) for the semi-finals.

Minimum Overs: 10 overs per side are required for a result.

The Twist: If the match is a total washout even on the reserve day, England will qualify for the final as they topped their Super 8 group, while India finished second in theirs.