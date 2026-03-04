Finland's President Alexander Snubb Begins 4-Day Visit Day To India To Boost Trade,Tech Ties

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFinland's President Alexander Snubb Begins 4-Day Visit Day To India To Boost Trade,Tech Ties

He will meet PM Modi to discuss MoUs and the West Asia crisis. Stubb will also attend the Raisina Dialogue, meet President Murmu, and engage with business leaders in Mumbai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 02:29 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Finnish President Alexander Stubb began a four-day visit to India on Wednesday to bolster bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade, investment and critical technology.

Stubb will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday following which the two sides are expected to firm up a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to boost cooperation in a number of sectors.

The crisis in West Asia is likely to figure prominently in the meeting.

"The visit will further strengthen the relations between Finland and India, including in the area of trade," Stubb said before leaving for New Delhi.

The Finnish president will grace as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue on Thursday evening.

Stubb was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

"India and Finland share a warm and friendly relationship rooted in shared democratic values. President Stubb's visit will impart further energy to India-Finland relations," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

The Finnish president is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

Stubb's visit to India comes weeks after Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo travelled to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit.

The Finnish president will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Stubb will travel to Mumbai on Friday where he is scheduled to meet several business leaders. The Finnish leader will conclude his visit on Saturday.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran's Missile Launchers

