Khamenei Funeral: Tehran Announces When & Where The Ceremony Will Take Place

HomeNewsWorldKhamenei Funeral: Tehran Announces When & Where The Ceremony Will Take Place

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran has announced a three-day farewell ceremony for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after he was killed in a joint military operation carried out by the United States and Israel. Iranian state media said the memorial events will begin at 10pm local time on Wednesday in Tehran. The ceremony will be held at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, a major prayer complex in the capital, where people are expected to gather to pay their respects.

Three-day farewell In Tehran

According to Iranian state media, the farewell ceremony will take place at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, also known as the Grand Mosalla Mosque in Tehran. The venue will open its doors to the public from 10pm local time on Wednesday, allowing citizens to attend and take part in the mourning ceremonies.

Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of Iran’s Islamic Propagation Council, said the memorial will continue for three days. He added that the prayer hall will remain open to visitors throughout the period.

“The Mosalla will be receiving visitors and the dear people can attend and take part in the farewell ceremony and mark a strong presence once again,” Mahmoudi said in comments reported by Iranian media.

Details of the funeral procession are expected to be announced later.

The Imam Khomeini Mosalla of Tehran is one of the capital’s largest religious complexes. Although construction has continued for more than three decades and the site remains partially unfinished, it regularly hosts the city’s weekly Friday prayers.

Beyond religious services, the large complex is also used as a community centre and a venue for major national and local gatherings.

Succession speculation

Attention has also turned to the question of leadership following Khamenei’s reported death.

According to a report by Iran International, Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, has been chosen as his successor and is expected to assume the role of Supreme Leader after the funeral.

Senior Israeli officials also told Ynet News that Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for appointing the Supreme Leader, is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as the next leader in the coming hours.

If confirmed, the move would mark a significant transition in Iran’s political and religious leadership. The Assembly of Experts is responsible for selecting and overseeing the Supreme Leader, the highest authority in the country’s political system.

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Iran Israel War Iran-Israel War Iran War Khamenei Funeral When Is Khamenei Funeral
