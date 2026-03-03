Holi 2026: Choose The Right Gulal Colour According To Your Zodiac Sign

The festival of colours, Holi, is one of the most joyous and vibrant celebrations not only in India but across the world. Holi marks the farewell to winter and the arrival of spring. Deeply rooted in religious beliefs and mythological legends, the festival is also associated with age-old traditions that have been followed for centuries.

This year, Rangotsav, Holi or Dhulandi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026, in India. According to astrologer Anish Vyas, Holi is a festival of colours, and each colour has a strong influence on our lives. This is because colours are associated with different planets and zodiac signs. Therefore, to make the celebration more auspicious and fulfilling, one should choose colours and gulal according to their zodiac sign.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026: Know How To Make Natural Holi Gulal At Home From Kitchen Ingredients

Here’s a look at the lucky Holi colours based on your zodiac sign.

Lucky Holi Colours According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries and Scorpio

Both Aries and Scorpio are ruled by Mars. For these signs, red, pink and golden colours are considered auspicious on Holi. These shades are believed to bring positive transformation and energy.

Taurus and Libra

Taurus and Libra are ruled by Venus. White, green, pink and blue are considered lucky for these signs. These colours are associated with peace and prosperity and may help strengthen family bonds.

Cancer

Cancer is ruled by the Moon, known for calmness and emotional balance. White, silver and light blue are considered favourable for Cancer natives during Holi.

Gemini and Virgo

Gemini and Virgo are ruled by Mercury, which is linked with the colour green. People of these signs can opt for green, golden and yellow gulal for an auspicious celebration.

Leo

Leo is ruled by the Sun. Golden, orange and red are considered lucky colours for Leo natives. These shades are believed to enhance charm and leadership qualities.

Capricorn and Aquarius

Both Capricorn and Aquarius are ruled by Saturn. Dark blue, grey, sky blue and purple are considered favourable for these zodiac signs.

Sagittarius and Pisces

Sagittarius and Pisces are ruled by Jupiter. Yellow, peach, orange and golden colours are considered auspicious for these signs during Holi.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]