Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Powerful Son Poised To Lead Iran After Supreme Leader's Death

HomeNewsWorldWho Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Powerful Son Poised To Lead Iran After Supreme Leader's Death

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Ayatollah Khamenei has ties to the Revolutionary Guard and religious circles, managing his father's office behind the scenes.

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is widely seen as the leading contender to succeed his father, a prospect that could reshape the Islamic Republic’s political landscape.

At 56, Mojtaba is the second-eldest son of the Supreme Leader. Born in 1969 in Mashhad, one of Iran’s most significant religious centres, he entered the world nearly a decade before the 1979 Islamic Revolution transformed the country and propelled his family into the heart of the new state.

Early Years and Military Service

Known for his close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mojtaba joined Iran’s Islamic military corps around 1987 after completing high school. He served during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq War, which lasted from 1980 to 1988, a formative conflict that shaped a generation of Iran’s political and military elite.

The following year, his father was appointed Supreme Leader after the death of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Mojtaba subsequently pursued religious studies in Qom under some of the country’s most prominent clerics. He also taught at a religious seminary, strengthening his ties within Iran’s clerical establishment. His father’s position further elevated his standing in religious circles.

Despite this, Mojtaba has largely remained out of the public spotlight. He is not known as a high-profile public figure and has mostly operated behind the scenes. Over the past decades, he has reportedly played a key role in managing the Office of the Supreme Leader, emerging only occasionally in headlines.

Political Allegations and Controversy

In 2005, when conservative candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was elected president, reformist leaders accused Mojtaba of helping orchestrate his victory by working with senior clerics and the Revolutionary Guards to secure support for the relatively lesser-known candidate.

Reformist politician Mehdi Karroubi alleged at the time that “a master’s son” had interfered in the election process. In response, the Supreme Leader defended his son, declaring that he was “himself a master, not merely the son of a master”.

In 2024, Iran’s Assembly of Experts convened to discuss succession planning for the Supreme Leader. During that meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei reportedly stated that his son should be excluded from consideration.

A potential appointment of Mojtaba could spark unease in Iran, reviving memories of the 1979 revolution that overthrew Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and dismantled hereditary rule in favour of a religious leadership system.

For many Iranians who participated in economic protests earlier this year, demonstrations that evolved into broader expressions of dissatisfaction with the ruling establishment, a father-to-son succession could prove contentious.

However, some analysts argue that if Mojtaba ultimately secures the role, it would signal that hardline factions aligned with the Revolutionary Guards remain firmly in control, suggesting little likelihood of major political change in the near future.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei and why is he significant?

Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. He is widely seen as a leading contender to succeed his father as Supreme Leader, which could significantly alter the Islamic Republic's political direction.

What is Mojtaba Khamenei's background?

Born in 1969, Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-eldest son of the Supreme Leader. He served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and pursued religious studies in Qom.

Has Mojtaba Khamenei been involved in Iranian politics?

While largely operating behind the scenes, Mojtaba Khamenei has been accused of interfering in past elections. He is also reported to play a key role in managing the Office of the Supreme Leader.

What are the implications of Mojtaba Khamenei potentially succeeding his father?

His potential appointment could revive concerns about hereditary rule and cause unease among Iranians. It might also indicate the continued dominance of hardline factions within the government.

Published at : 04 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ayatollah Khamenei Israel Iran Conflict Mojtaba Khamenei
