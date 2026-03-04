Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Powerful Son Poised To Lead Iran After Supreme Leader's Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is widely seen as the leading contender to succeed his father, a prospect that could reshape the Islamic Republic’s political landscape.

At 56, Mojtaba is the second-eldest son of the Supreme Leader. Born in 1969 in Mashhad, one of Iran’s most significant religious centres, he entered the world nearly a decade before the 1979 Islamic Revolution transformed the country and propelled his family into the heart of the new state.

Early Years and Military Service

Known for his close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mojtaba joined Iran’s Islamic military corps around 1987 after completing high school. He served during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq War, which lasted from 1980 to 1988, a formative conflict that shaped a generation of Iran’s political and military elite.

The following year, his father was appointed Supreme Leader after the death of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Mojtaba subsequently pursued religious studies in Qom under some of the country’s most prominent clerics. He also taught at a religious seminary, strengthening his ties within Iran’s clerical establishment. His father’s position further elevated his standing in religious circles.

Despite this, Mojtaba has largely remained out of the public spotlight. He is not known as a high-profile public figure and has mostly operated behind the scenes. Over the past decades, he has reportedly played a key role in managing the Office of the Supreme Leader, emerging only occasionally in headlines.

Political Allegations and Controversy

In 2005, when conservative candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was elected president, reformist leaders accused Mojtaba of helping orchestrate his victory by working with senior clerics and the Revolutionary Guards to secure support for the relatively lesser-known candidate.

Reformist politician Mehdi Karroubi alleged at the time that “a master’s son” had interfered in the election process. In response, the Supreme Leader defended his son, declaring that he was “himself a master, not merely the son of a master”.

In 2024, Iran’s Assembly of Experts convened to discuss succession planning for the Supreme Leader. During that meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei reportedly stated that his son should be excluded from consideration.

A potential appointment of Mojtaba could spark unease in Iran, reviving memories of the 1979 revolution that overthrew Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and dismantled hereditary rule in favour of a religious leadership system.

For many Iranians who participated in economic protests earlier this year, demonstrations that evolved into broader expressions of dissatisfaction with the ruling establishment, a father-to-son succession could prove contentious.

However, some analysts argue that if Mojtaba ultimately secures the role, it would signal that hardline factions aligned with the Revolutionary Guards remain firmly in control, suggesting little likelihood of major political change in the near future.