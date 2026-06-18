Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: June 24 Or 25? Check The Correct Vrat Date, Muhurat And Parana Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nirjala Ekadashi, most rigorous fast, honors Lord Vishnu.

Scheduled for June 25, 2026, it removes obstacles, brings prosperity.

Devotees worship, offer prayers, abstaining from food and water.

Fast concludes June 26, 2026; Parana muhurat 5:41-8:25 AM.

Nirjala Ekadashi holds a special place among all Ekadashi fasts observed in Sanatan Dharma. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this sacred vrat falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month and is regarded as one of the most spiritually rewarding observances of the year. Devotees observe a strict fast, often abstaining from both food and water, seeking the blessings of Shri Hari for happiness, prosperity, and liberation from life's difficulties.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 Date

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha will commence at 8:09 PM on June 24, 2026, and conclude at 9:14 PM on June 25, 2026. Since the Udaya Tithi falls on June 25, devotees will observe Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Why Is Nirjala Ekadashi Important?

Nirjala Ekadashi is often referred to as the most rigorous Ekadashi because devotees undertake the fast without consuming food or water throughout the day. Religious beliefs suggest that observing this vrat with devotion helps remove obstacles, negativity, and hardships while bringing peace, prosperity, and spiritual merit. It is also believed that the benefits of observing Nirjala Ekadashi are equivalent to those obtained from observing all 24 Ekadashis of the year.

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Auspicious Timings For Worship

Brahma Muhurta: 4:05 AM to 4:45 AM

4:05 AM to 4:45 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:56 AM to 12:52 PM

11:56 AM to 12:52 PM Ravi Yoga: 5:25 AM to 4:29 PM

Puja Vidhi For Nirjala Ekadashi

Devotees should begin the day by waking up during Brahma Muhurta, taking a bath, and resolving to observe the fast. Wear clean clothes and prepare a worship area by placing a yellow cloth on a wooden platform. Install idols or images of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and offer flowers, incense, lamps, fruits, and yellow-colored sweets.

Kheer prepared with basil leaves (Tulsi) can also be offered to Lord Vishnu. Chant Vishnu mantras, recite prayers with devotion, and perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Conclude the worship by praying for health, prosperity, and family well-being.

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Nirjala Ekadashi Parana Time 2026

The fast is traditionally broken on Dwadashi Tithi. In 2026, devotees can perform Parana on Friday, June 26. The auspicious Parana Muhurat is from 5:41 AM to 8:25 AM.

Observing Nirjala Ekadashi with sincerity and devotion is believed to attract divine blessings and spiritual progress, making it one of the most revered fasting festivals in the Hindu calendar.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]