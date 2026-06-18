Nirjala Ekadashi is a sacred fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu, observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. Devotees often abstain from both food and water to seek blessings.
Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: June 24 Or 25? Check The Correct Vrat Date, Muhurat And Parana Time
Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Know the correct vrat date, Ekadashi tithi timings, puja muhurat, Vishnu worship rituals, and Dwadashi parana time for this highly auspicious fast.
- Nirjala Ekadashi, most rigorous fast, honors Lord Vishnu.
- Scheduled for June 25, 2026, it removes obstacles, brings prosperity.
- Devotees worship, offer prayers, abstaining from food and water.
- Fast concludes June 26, 2026; Parana muhurat 5:41-8:25 AM.
Nirjala Ekadashi holds a special place among all Ekadashi fasts observed in Sanatan Dharma. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this sacred vrat falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month and is regarded as one of the most spiritually rewarding observances of the year. Devotees observe a strict fast, often abstaining from both food and water, seeking the blessings of Shri Hari for happiness, prosperity, and liberation from life's difficulties.
Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 Date
According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha will commence at 8:09 PM on June 24, 2026, and conclude at 9:14 PM on June 25, 2026. Since the Udaya Tithi falls on June 25, devotees will observe Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat on Thursday, June 25, 2026.
Why Is Nirjala Ekadashi Important?
Nirjala Ekadashi is often referred to as the most rigorous Ekadashi because devotees undertake the fast without consuming food or water throughout the day. Religious beliefs suggest that observing this vrat with devotion helps remove obstacles, negativity, and hardships while bringing peace, prosperity, and spiritual merit. It is also believed that the benefits of observing Nirjala Ekadashi are equivalent to those obtained from observing all 24 Ekadashis of the year.
ALSO READ | Adhik Maas Mela Sees Thousands Visit Dharanidhar Sarovar, Revered As Earth’s ‘Navel Centre’
Auspicious Timings For Worship
- Brahma Muhurta: 4:05 AM to 4:45 AM
- Abhijit Muhurat: 11:56 AM to 12:52 PM
- Ravi Yoga: 5:25 AM to 4:29 PM
Puja Vidhi For Nirjala Ekadashi
Devotees should begin the day by waking up during Brahma Muhurta, taking a bath, and resolving to observe the fast. Wear clean clothes and prepare a worship area by placing a yellow cloth on a wooden platform. Install idols or images of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and offer flowers, incense, lamps, fruits, and yellow-colored sweets.
Kheer prepared with basil leaves (Tulsi) can also be offered to Lord Vishnu. Chant Vishnu mantras, recite prayers with devotion, and perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Conclude the worship by praying for health, prosperity, and family well-being.
ALSO READ | Lord Jagannath Temple's Sacred Food 'Abaadha': Name That Has United India For Centuries
Nirjala Ekadashi Parana Time 2026
The fast is traditionally broken on Dwadashi Tithi. In 2026, devotees can perform Parana on Friday, June 26. The auspicious Parana Muhurat is from 5:41 AM to 8:25 AM.
Observing Nirjala Ekadashi with sincerity and devotion is believed to attract divine blessings and spiritual progress, making it one of the most revered fasting festivals in the Hindu calendar.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
Before You Go
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Nirjala Ekadashi?
When will Nirjala Ekadashi be observed in 2026?
In 2026, Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on Thursday, June 25. The Ekadashi Tithi commences on June 24 at 8:09 PM and concludes on June 25 at 9:14 PM.
Why is Nirjala Ekadashi considered particularly significant?
It's the most rigorous Ekadashi due to the strict fast without food or water. Observing it is believed to remove obstacles, bring peace, prosperity, and offer benefits equivalent to all 24 Ekadashis.
What is the Puja Vidhi for Nirjala Ekadashi?
Devotees wake during Brahma Muhurta, bathe, and resolve the fast. They then set up a worship area with idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, offering flowers, sweets, and Kheer with basil leaves.
When is the Parana (fast-breaking) time for Nirjala Ekadashi in 2026?
In 2026, the fast can be broken on Friday, June 26, during the auspicious Parana Muhurat. This period is from 5:41 AM to 8:25 AM.