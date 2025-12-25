×

New Year 2026: 5 Mistakes To Avoid On January 1 If You Want A Year Of Happiness And Prosperity

Avoid these New Year 2026 mistakes on January 1 as per Hindu astrology to attract happiness, prosperity and positive energy all year long.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 05:56 PM (IST)

New Year 2026: As the calendar turns to New Year 2026, hopes of happiness, prosperity and peace fill every household. In Hindu tradition, the first day of the year is considered extremely powerful. It is believed that how one begins the year decides the flow of fortune, health and success for the months ahead. This is why many people start the year with prayers, charity, havan and positive intentions.

However, astrology also warns that certain actions on January 1 can unknowingly invite financial stress, emotional unrest and negative energy. Avoiding these simple mistakes can help ensure a year filled with blessings and stability.

ALSO READ: Why January 1, 2026, Is Being Called A Spiritually Powerful New Year Opening? Know The Astrological Reason Behind It

Avoid Money Transactions On The First Day

According to astrologer Anish Vyas, borrowing or lending money on January 1 is considered highly inauspicious. Whether it is for household shopping, worship items or casual needs, financial exchange on this day is believed to weaken prosperity and attract monetary troubles throughout the year.

Stay Away From Arguments And Negativity

A peaceful home invites the continuous presence of Maa Lakshmi. Quarrels, anger or emotional breakdowns on the first day of the year are said to create prolonged tension and instability. Begin the year with calm words, patience and gratitude.

Do Not Wear These Clothes

Avoid wearing torn, extremely old, black or borrowed clothes on New Year’s Day. Hindu belief suggests such choices upset Goddess Lakshmi and can lead to misfortune and financial imbalance.

Never Keep The House In Darkness

Darkness, especially in the north-east corner of the home, is believed to attract poverty. Light a diya at the main entrance and near the prayer space to welcome positive cosmic energy and prosperity.

Do Not Wake Up Late

Laziness on the first morning of the year is considered harmful. Rising early symbolises discipline, clarity and motivation, qualities that shape success throughout the year.

Starting New Year 2026 with awareness and positivity is believed to align destiny with blessings, growth and peace. Sometimes, the smallest choices open the door to the biggest fortunes.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Astrology New Year 2026 Hindu Beliefs New Year Rituals
