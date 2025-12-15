Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Why January 1, 2026, Is Being Called A Spiritually Powerful New Year Opening? Know The Astrological Reason Behind It

Astrological beliefs point to a rare and highly auspicious start to New Year 2026, marked by powerful planetary alignments and spiritual significance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 06:37 AM (IST)
As New Year celebrations begin, people across the country are eagerly looking forward to welcoming 2026 with hope and positivity. According to astrology, January 1, 2026, holds special significance as it is marked by rare planetary alignments believed to make the entire year auspicious and fruitful.

Those with strong religious beliefs are particularly keen to know the planetary and nakshatra positions on the first day of the year. Astrological experts state that the first day of 2026 will witness not one or two, but nine highly auspicious combinations, making it an exceptional day for spiritual practices and new beginnings.

Why January 1, 2026, Is Considered Special

As per astrology, the first day of the New Year will be extremely auspicious. A rare combination of worship of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiv is formed on this day, enhancing its spiritual importance. Devotees are advised to seek the blessings of both deities for peace, prosperity, and success throughout the year.

Auspicious Timings On January 1, 2026

The day will be marked by several favorable periods ideal for worship, resolutions, and new beginnings:

  • Brahmacharya Muhurat: 05:25 am to 06:19 am
  • Abhijit Utsav: 12:04 pm to 12:45 pm
  • Labh–Unnati Mahotsav: 12:25 pm to 01:42 pm
  • Amrit Sarvottam Pujan: 01:42 pm to 03:00 pm
  • Vijay Utsav: 02:08 pm to 02:50 pm
  • Amrit Kaal: 07:57 am to 09:23 am

Astrologers recommend performing prayers and taking firm resolutions during these periods for a prosperous start to the year.

Date, Fasting, And Yogas Add To The Significance

January 1, 2026, falls on Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha in the Paush month, which will remain until 10:22 pm, followed by Chaturdashi. Both tithis are considered sacred and dedicated to Lord Shiv.

The day also marks the first Guru Pradosh Vrat of the year, making it especially significant for Shiv devotees. Observing Pradosh Vrat is believed to bring mental peace and relief from stress. Since the day falls on a Thursday, it is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and worshipping Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi is said to attract wealth and prosperity.

A Shubh Yoga will remain active from morning until 05:12 pm, followed by Shukla Yoga, which will last till night. Both yogas are considered highly favorable for new jobs, career growth, and auspicious beginnings, including marriages.

Nakshatra And Planetary Positions

On January 1, 2026, Rohini Nakshatra will prevail from morning until 10:48 pm. Rohini is associated with happiness, prosperity, growth, and beauty. After this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will begin.

Additionally, Ravi Yoga will be formed from 10:48 pm on January 1 until 07:14 am on January 2. This yoga is believed to eliminate planetary दोष (doshas) and bring special benefits through Sun worship.

Astrological texts also mention that on this day, Shivvas will be on Nandi from morning until 10:22 pm, making it an especially auspicious time for Rudrabhishek, which is believed to bring powerful spiritual results.

With such rare and powerful planetary alignments, January 1, 2026, is being seen as a highly auspicious start to the New Year, offering devotees an ideal opportunity to seek divine blessings for a successful and prosperous year ahead.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 06:37 AM (IST)
Hindu Calendar 2026 New Year 2026 January 1 Astrology Auspicious Day 2026 New Year Astrology Planetary Alignment 2026
