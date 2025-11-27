November 30 Or December 1? Here's When Mokshda Ekadashi Will Be Celebrated This Year

According to the Hindu Panchang, Mokshda Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this sacred fast is believed to grant devotees the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, along with the attainment of moksha (liberation). Scriptures also state that observing this fast helps departed ancestors who have not yet attained salvation, making it significant for pitru shanti as well.

Ekadashi falls twice every lunar month, and at times, date-related confusion arises among devotees. This year too, questions emerged on whether Mokshda Ekadashi should be observed on November 30 or December 1, 2025.

Mokshda Ekadashi 2025: Exact Date

As per the Panchang, Mokshda Ekadashi is always observed on the Ekadashi tithi of the Margashirsha Shukla Paksha, which this year falls on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The Ekadashi tithi begins on November 30 at 9:29 PM and ends on December 1 at 7:01 PM. Since the fast is observed based on the udayatithi (sunrise tithi), Mokshda Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 1.

The Mokshda Ekadashi Vrat Paran (ritual completion of the fast) will take place the next day, December 2, during the auspicious window from 6:51 AM to 9:04 AM.

Auspicious Timings For Mokshda Ekadashi 2025

Brahma Muhurat: 5:11 AM to 6:05 AM

5:11 AM to 6:05 AM Vijay Muhurat: 1:57 PM to 2:39 PM

1:57 PM to 2:39 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 5:23 PM to 5:50 PM

5:23 PM to 5:50 PM Nishita Muhurat: 11:46 PM to 12:40 AM

