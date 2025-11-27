Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionNovember 30 Or December 1? Here's When Mokshda Ekadashi Will Be Celebrated This Year

November 30 Or December 1? Here's When Mokshda Ekadashi Will Be Celebrated This Year

Know the confirmed date, tithi timings, and auspicious muhurats for Mokshda Ekadashi 2025, along with details of the vrat and paran according to the Hindu Panchang.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to the Hindu Panchang, Mokshda Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this sacred fast is believed to grant devotees the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, along with the attainment of moksha (liberation). Scriptures also state that observing this fast helps departed ancestors who have not yet attained salvation, making it significant for pitru shanti as well.

Ekadashi falls twice every lunar month, and at times, date-related confusion arises among devotees. This year too, questions emerged on whether Mokshda Ekadashi should be observed on November 30 or December 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Know Date, Significance, And Why Goddess Parvati Took The Annapurna Avatar

Mokshda Ekadashi 2025: Exact Date

As per the Panchang, Mokshda Ekadashi is always observed on the Ekadashi tithi of the Margashirsha Shukla Paksha, which this year falls on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The Ekadashi tithi begins on November 30 at 9:29 PM and ends on December 1 at 7:01 PM. Since the fast is observed based on the udayatithi (sunrise tithi), Mokshda Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 1.

The Mokshda Ekadashi Vrat Paran (ritual completion of the fast) will take place the next day, December 2, during the auspicious window from 6:51 AM to 9:04 AM.

Auspicious Timings For Mokshda Ekadashi 2025

  • Brahma Muhurat: 5:11 AM to 6:05 AM
  • Vijay Muhurat: 1:57 PM to 2:39 PM
  • Godhuli Muhurat: 5:23 PM to 5:50 PM
  • Nishita Muhurat: 11:46 PM to 12:40 AM

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi 2025 Mokshda Ekadashi Mokshda Ekadashi Date Mokshda Ekadashi Auspicious Timing
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Row: Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence On Viral Chats
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Row: Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence On Viral Chats
World
Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Leaves 44 Dead, Hundreds Missing As Search Intensifies
Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Leaves 44 Dead, Hundreds Missing As Search Intensifies
World
'Effective Immediately': US Stops Afghan Immigration After DC National Guard Shooting
'Effective Immediately': US Stops Afghan Immigration After DC National Guard Shooting
World
36 Killed, Nearly 280 Missing As Major Fire Rips Through Residential Buildings In Hong Kong: VIDEO
36 Killed, Nearly 280 Missing As Major Fire Rips Through Residential Buildings In Hong Kong: VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget