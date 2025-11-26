Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Annapurna Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Maa Annapurna, the divine goddess of food, nourishment, and abundance. It is believed that the blessings of Annapurna Devi ensure that a household never faces scarcity and remains prosperous throughout the year. Observed every year on Margashirsh Purnima, this day holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for devotees who perform special rituals and offer prayers for prosperity, peace, and fulfilment. In 2025, Annapurna Jayanti will be celebrated on 4 December, a day when devotees honour the goddess as the eternal provider of sustenance and wellbeing.

Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Date And Muhurat

Annapurna Jayanti occurs annually on the full moon day of the Margashirsh month. This year, the festival falls on 4 December 2025, making it an important occasion for devotees who observe fasts, offer prayers, and perform rituals in honour of the goddess.

Purnima Tithi Begins: 4 December 2025, 08:37 am

4 December 2025, 08:37 am Purnima Tithi Ends: 5 December 2025, 04:43 am

5 December 2025, 04:43 am Annapurna Puja Muhurat: 10:53 am to 1:29 pm

Performing the puja during this auspicious window is believed to invite blessings of abundance, happiness, and prosperity. As scriptures mention, food donation and feeding the needy on this day hold great merit and are considered the highest form of charity.

Why Goddess Parvati Appeared As Maa Annapurna

The sacred texts, including the Skanda Purana and Shiv Purana, narrate the divine origin of Maa Annapurna. According to the legend, Lord Shiv once remarked that the material world is an illusion and that even food is part of this maya. Hearing this, Goddess Parvati decided to demonstrate the true importance of food and nourishment. She withdrew all grains and food from the world, causing a severe scarcity across the earth.

With humans, animals, and all living beings suffering, Lord Shiv soon realised his mistake. He approached Parvati with humility and apologised for his earlier statement. It was then that Goddess Parvati manifested as Maa Annapurna, the giver of food and nourishment. She is believed to have appeared in Kashi (Varanasi), where she offered food to the people. From that moment, Margashirsh Purnima began to be celebrated as Annapurna Jayanti.

This divine tale symbolises the sacred value of food and reminds devotees that nourishment is essential for life, and therefore, deeply spiritual.

Cultural And Spiritual Significance Of Annapurna Jayanti

Maa Annapurna embodies prosperity, abundance, and the life-giving energy that sustains the world. Scriptures state that offering food, feeding the poor, and performing annadan on this day bring immense blessings. Households that worship Annapurna Devi are believed to remain free from scarcity and always filled with peace and contentment.

The festival reinforces the belief that food is sacred and should be respected, shared, and never wasted, a message that remains profoundly relevant even today.