Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mangla Gauri Vrat observed August 4, 2026, for marital happiness.

Married women pray for husband's long life, family prosperity.

Puja involves red items, flowers, sweets, performed with devotion.

Observe purity, sattvic diet, chanting mantras during this fast.

Mangla Gauri Vrat, one of the most revered fasts observed during the holy month of Sawan, will be marked today, on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. Dedicated to Goddess Gauri, the vrat is observed with deep devotion, especially by married women. According to religious beliefs, worshipping the goddess on this day is associated with marital happiness, prosperity and family well-being. Here are six important facts about Mangla Gauri Vrat 2026.

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Mangla Gauri Vrat 2026 Date And Significance

Mangla Gauri Vrat is observed on every Tuesday of the Sawan month, with this year's observance falling on 4 August 2026. As per Hindu beliefs, offering prayers to Goddess Gauri on this auspicious day is believed to bring happiness, prosperity and harmony to married life.

Why Married Women Observe Mangla Gauri Vrat

The fast is primarily observed by married women. Religious traditions associate the vrat with prayers for a husband's long life, a happy family and a stronger marital bond. It is regarded as an expression of devotion and faith in Goddess Gauri's blessings.

Puja Samagri For Mangla Gauri Vrat

Devotees traditionally offer a red chunari, bridal adornment items, red flowers, akshat (rice), roli, turmeric, coconut, fruits and sweets during the puja. It is believed that worship performed with sincerity and devotion holds special spiritual importance.

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Auspicious Time To Perform The Puja

Mangla Gauri Puja can be performed after taking a holy bath in the morning or during an auspicious evening muhurat.

Chanting Goddess Gauri's mantras and reciting the vrat katha are also considered an integral part of the worship.

Dos And Don'ts To Follow

On the day of the vrat, devotees are advised to avoid anger, dishonesty and insulting others. Following a sattvic diet and maintaining purity in thoughts, words and actions are regarded as important aspects of observing the fast with devotion.

According to Hindu beliefs, observing Mangla Gauri Vrat is associated with harmony in married life, peace within the family and an increase in good fortune. These beliefs are rooted in religious faith and devotion and are observed as part of long-standing spiritual traditions.