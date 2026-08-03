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English NewsReligion21st Century's Longest Solar Eclipse: 6 Minutes 23 Seconds Of Total Darkness, Check Date And Visibility

21st Century's Longest Solar Eclipse: 6 Minutes 23 Seconds Of Total Darkness, Check Date And Visibility

The longest total solar eclipse of 21st century will occur on August 2, 2027, lasting up to 6 mins and 23 secs. Know the date, visibility, where it can be seen, and the significance for scientists.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
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  • Scientists study solar corona; use certified viewing safety glasses.

For astronomers, skywatchers and space enthusiasts across the globe, August 2, 2027, is a date to remember. On this day, the world will witness the longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century, with totality lasting an extraordinary 6 minutes and 23 seconds in some regions. Such a long period of complete darkness is exceptionally rare and has generated immense excitement among scientists and eclipse observers alike. The eclipse will offer a unique opportunity to study the Sun's outer atmosphere, known as the corona, while also giving millions of people a chance to witness one of nature's most spectacular celestial events.

Why Is The 2027 Solar Eclipse So Special?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking the Sun's visible disc for observers along a narrow path. While total solar eclipses are not uncommon, one lasting more than six minutes is extremely rare. The August 2, 2027 eclipse is expected to provide one of the longest periods of totality in this century because of a favourable alignment between the Earth, Moon and Sun. This extended duration will allow scientists to conduct detailed observations of the solar corona and other atmospheric phenomena that are otherwise hidden by the Sun's intense brightness.

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Where Will The Eclipse Be Visible?

The path of totality will stretch across parts of southern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Countries expected to witness the total eclipse include Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia. Outside the path of totality, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across several neighbouring regions, depending on local weather conditions and viewing location.

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Why This Eclipse Matters For Science And Skywatchers

Long-duration total solar eclipses provide researchers with valuable opportunities to study solar activity, magnetic fields and the Sun's corona in greater detail. These observations contribute to a better understanding of space weather, which can affect satellites, communication systems and power infrastructure on Earth. For the general public, the eclipse promises a once-in-a-generation spectacle. However, experts advise viewers to use certified solar viewing glasses or other approved methods to observe the event safely, as looking directly at the Sun without proper protection can cause permanent eye damage.

[Disclaimer:  The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com  does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the scientific significance of the 2027 eclipse?

Its long duration offers researchers a unique chance to study the Sun's corona, solar activity, and magnetic fields in detail. These observations improve our understanding of space weather.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Solar Eclipse 2027 Surya Grahan 2027 Longest Solar Eclipse
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