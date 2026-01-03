Magh 2026 Vrats And Festivals: Important Til-Based Rituals Every Hindu Should Know

Magh 2026 Vrats And Festivals: Magh 2026, beginning on 4 January and concluding on 1 February, is one of the most sacred months in the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated with a series of vrat and religious festivals, each holding special significance according to Hindu scriptures. Known as a month of spiritual merit, Magh is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing rituals with til to enhance health, prosperity, and marital harmony.

ALSO READ: Magh Mela 2026: Sacred Magh Maas Begins January 4; This Month Unlocks Prosperity And Grants Moksh

Why Sesame Is Sacred In Magh

(Image Source: Pinterest/diasfreda)

According to Hindu traditions, Magh is the ideal month for spiritual practices that purify the body and soul. Bathing with sesame, offering sesame in donations, consuming sesame-based foods, or using it in rituals is believed to bring good health and fortune. "In Magh, worshipping Vishnu with til not only helps cleanse sins but also ensures blessings for marital peace and overall well-being," says spiritual texts. During the chilly month of Magh, sesame also provides warmth and energy, making it central to all major festivals and fasting rituals.

Key Magh Vrat And Festivals In 2026

(Image Source: Pinterest/veetechnologies)

Sakat Chauth, 6 January 2026 (Tuesday): Dedicated to Lord Ganesh, devotees observe Sakat Chauth for protection from obstacles, often including til in their offerings.

Dedicated to Lord Ganesh, devotees observe Sakat Chauth for protection from obstacles, often including til in their offerings. Makar Sankranti And Pongal, 14 January 2026 (Wednesday): The sun enters the northern hemisphere, marking Uttarayan. Til sweets like sesame laddoos are exchanged, symbolising prosperity and sweetness in life.

The sun enters the northern hemisphere, marking Uttarayan. Til sweets like sesame laddoos are exchanged, symbolising prosperity and sweetness in life. Shattila Ekadashi, 14 January 2026 (Wednesday): A special Ekadashi dedicated to fasting and offering til, believed to relieve sins and bring divine blessings.

A special Ekadashi dedicated to fasting and offering til, believed to relieve sins and bring divine blessings. Pradosh Vrat And Monthly Shivratri, 16 January 2026 (Friday): Devotees fast and perform evening pujas to Lord Shiva, often incorporating sesame in rituals.

Devotees fast and perform evening pujas to Lord Shiva, often incorporating sesame in rituals. Mauni Amavasya, 18 January 2026 (Sunday): A silent day of reflection, fasting, and worship, with til used in offerings and for ritual baths.

A silent day of reflection, fasting, and worship, with til used in offerings and for ritual baths. Basant Panchami, 23 January 2026 (Friday): Celebrated to honour Goddess Saraswati, til-based dishes and offerings are considered highly auspicious.

Celebrated to honour Goddess Saraswati, til-based dishes and offerings are considered highly auspicious. Rath Saptami, 25 January 2026 (Sunday): Devotees offer sesame to deities, symbolising fertility, prosperity, and protection.

Devotees offer sesame to deities, symbolising fertility, prosperity, and protection. Bhishma Ashtami, 26 January 2026 (Monday): Observed to honour Bhishma Pitamah, til is part of the ceremonial offerings for longevity and blessings.

Observed to honour Bhishma Pitamah, til is part of the ceremonial offerings for longevity and blessings. Jaya Ekadashi, 29 January 2026 (Sunday): Fasting and til offerings are central to this Ekadashi, helping devotees achieve spiritual merit.

Fasting and til offerings are central to this Ekadashi, helping devotees achieve spiritual merit. Pradosh Vrat, 30 January 2026 (Friday): Evening prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva, where til is used in rituals to invoke divine favour.

Evening prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva, where til is used in rituals to invoke divine favour. Ganesh Chaturthi And Ganesh Jayanti, 1 February 2026 (Saturday): Sesame-based sweets are offered to Lord Ganesha to ensure removal of obstacles and overall prosperity.

Observing Magh Vrat And Festivals

Following these rituals during Magh not only honours tradition but also connects devotees with the divine and with nature’s seasonal rhythms. Whether it’s bathing with til, offering it in donations, consuming it in festive meals, or applying it in ritual practices, the power of this humble seed is celebrated across all Magh vrat and festivals.

By incorporating sesame thoughtfully, devotees believe they can attract health, happiness, prosperity, and marital harmony throughout the year.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]