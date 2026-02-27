Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Holika Dahan 2026: With Holi 2026 just around the corner, many devotees are unsure about the correct date for Holika Dahan. This year, the festival coincides with Bhadra Kaal and a total lunar eclipse, creating widespread confusion. Should Holika Dahan be performed on 2 March or 3 March? Here’s a clear, scripture-based explanation to guide you.

According to the Hindu calendar, Holika Dahan is observed on the Purnima Tithi of the Phalguna month, a day before the festival of colours. In 2026, Holi will be celebrated on 4 March, which means Holika Dahan will take place either on 2 or 3 March, depending on muhurat and planetary positions.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026 Date: March 3 Or 4? Know Correct Date, Holika Dahan Muhurat And Lunar Eclipse Impact

Purnima Tithi And Bhadra Kaal Muhurat

Phalguna Purnima begins at 5:56 PM on 2 March 2026 and ends at 5:07 PM on 3 March 2026. Since the Purnima prevails during Pradosh Kaal on 2 March (Monday), many traditional Panchangs consider this day appropriate for Holika Dahan.

However, Bhadra Kaal starts at 5:56 PM on 2 March and continues until 5:28 AM. Scriptures state that auspicious rituals such as Holika Dahan should ideally not be performed during Bhadra, especially when it resides in the earthly realm.

As per Dharmasindhu references, the most auspicious Pradosh muhurat on 2 March falls between 6:24 PM and 6:36 PM, giving devotees a narrow 12-minute window considered highly favourable.

Chandra Grahan 2026: What You Must Know

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

A total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) will occur on 3 March 2026, beginning at 3:20 PM and ending at 6:47 PM IST. The Sutak Kaal will commence at 6:20 AM on 3 March.

The eclipse will be visible across India after sunset, weather permitting. Cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata are expected to witness it.

Due to the eclipse and Sutak restrictions, fire rituals are avoided during eclipse hours. Therefore, Holika Dahan should ideally be completed before Sutak begins or after the eclipse concludes within the permissible muhurat.

Some traditions prefer performing Holika Dahan on 3 March after 6:47 PM, once the eclipse ends and within the muhurat window extending up to 8:50 PM. Others follow stricter interpretations and conduct it on 2 March during Pradosh.

Consulting a local priest remains advisable for region-specific observances.

Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi

Preparations begin days in advance, with wood and sacred materials collected at the designated site. During the auspicious muhurat, devotees perform ritual worship before lighting the bonfire. Circumambulation (parikrama) follows, and offerings are made into the sacred fire.

Mythological Significance Of Holika Dahan

The festival commemorates the triumph of devotion over evil. The legend centres on devotee Prahlad and his tyrant father Hiranyakashipu. Despite repeated attempts to harm Prahlad for his unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu, divine protection prevailed.

Holika, granted immunity from fire, attempted to burn Prahlad by sitting with him in flames. Yet, her boon failed due to misuse, and she perished while Prahlad remained unharmed. This victory of faith is symbolised through the Holika bonfire each year.

Dos And Don’ts During Sutak Kaal

What To Do:

Chant mantras and meditate

Cover cooked food with Tulsi leaves

Offer charity after the eclipse ends

What To Avoid:

Eating during Sutak (except children, elderly, unwell individuals)

Temple visits or Holika Puja during eclipse hours

Pregnant women stepping outdoors

Using sharp objects

Final Verdict: 2 Or 3 March?

Based on traditional calculations, 2 March 2026 during Pradosh Kaal (6:24 PM to 6:36 PM) is considered highly auspicious, though limited to just 12 minutes. Alternatively, 3 March after the eclipse ends at 6:47 PM may also be observed in some traditions.

The key is to follow scriptural guidance and regional customs carefully.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]