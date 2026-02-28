Ramadan 2026 Day 10: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ramadan 2026: Ramadan reaches its 10th Roza on 28 February, marking the completion of the first Ashra, known as the period of mercy. Observant Muslims across India will perform their daily fasts, observing Sehri before dawn and breaking their fast at Iftar in the evening. The initial ten days of Ramadan offer a golden opportunity to seek Allah’s mercy, making the 10th Roza especially significant for prayers, reflection, and spiritual growth.

Fasting during this period is not only an act of devotion but also a chance to purify the soul, enhance patience, and earn Allah’s blessings. Muslims traditionally ensure that Sehri and Iftar timings are strictly followed to maintain the sanctity of the fast.

The Significance Of The 10th Roza

The 10th Roza marks the conclusion of the ‘Rahmat’ Ashra, a sacred ten-day period dedicated to invoking Allah’s mercy and compassion. According to Islamic tradition, this is a moment to intensify prayers, seek forgiveness, and reflect on the spiritual benefits gained during the first Ashra. Following the 10th Roza, the second Ashra, known as ‘Barakat’, begins, bringing with it an opportunity for blessings and prosperity.

Sehri And Iftar Timings For 28 February 2026

Observing the fast correctly requires adherence to the precise timing of Sehri and Iftar. Below are the timings for major Indian cities:

Delhi - Sehri: 05:28 AM | Iftar: 06:21 PM

05:28 AM 06:21 PM Noida - Sehri: 05:27 AM | Iftar: 06:21 PM

05:27 AM 06:21 PM Chennai - Sehri: 05:14 AM | Iftar: 06:18 PM

05:14 AM 06:18 PM Lucknow - Sehri: 05:13 AM | Iftar: 06:08 PM

05:13 AM 06:08 PM Pune - Sehri: 05:41 AM | Iftar: 06:41 PM

05:41 AM 06:41 PM Mumbai - Sehri: 05:45 AM | Iftar: 06:45 PM

05:45 AM 06:45 PM Kolkata - Sehri: 04:43 AM | Iftar: 05:11 PM

04:43 AM 05:11 PM Hyderabad - Sehri: 05:22 AM | Iftar: 06:23 PM

05:22 AM 06:23 PM Patna - Sehri: 04:55 AM | Iftar: 05:50 PM

04:55 AM 05:50 PM Bhuvneshwar - Sehri: 04:53 AM | Iftar: 05:52 PM

04:53 AM 05:52 PM Jaipur - Sehri: 05:34 AM | Iftar: 06:28 PM

05:34 AM 06:28 PM Indore - Sehri: 05:33 AM | Iftar: 06:31 PM

05:33 AM 06:31 PM Bengaluru - Sehri: 05:24 AM | Iftar: 06:29 PM

05:24 AM 06:29 PM Ahmedabad - Sehri: 05:46 AM | Iftar: 06:43 PM

05:46 AM 06:43 PM Surat - Sehri: 05:45 AM | Iftar: 06:43 PM

05:45 AM 06:43 PM Kanpur - Sehri: 05:16 AM | Iftar: 06:10 PM

05:16 AM 06:10 PM Jammu - Sehri: 05:37 AM | Iftar: 06:28 PM

05:37 AM 06:28 PM Ranchi - Sehri: 04:56 AM | Iftar: 05:52 PM

04:56 AM 05:52 PM Chandigarh - Sehri: 05:16 AM | Iftar: 06:10 PM

Muslims in each city are advised to observe the fast in alignment with these timings to ensure a spiritually complete Roza.

Observing The Fast: Tips For Devotees

Sehri: Wake up before dawn to consume a wholesome meal that provides energy for the day’s fast.

Wake up before dawn to consume a wholesome meal that provides energy for the day’s fast. Iftar: Break the fast immediately at sunset with water and dates, followed by a light meal.

Break the fast immediately at sunset with water and dates, followed by a light meal. Prayer And Reflection: Use the moments before and after fasting to offer prayers, read the Quran, and seek Allah’s mercy.

The 10th Roza is a reminder of Allah’s compassion, and following the correct Sehri-Iftar timings ensures that devotees gain maximum spiritual benefit.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]