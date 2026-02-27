Ramadan 2026: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Sehri Meals To Stay Hydrated And Energised

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleRamadan 2026: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Sehri Meals To Stay Hydrated And Energised

Here are 5 nutritionist-approved Sehri meals to stay hydrated, prevent fatigue, and maintain energy during Ramadan fasting.

By : Madhura Paroolkar Behki | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 07:31 PM (IST)

As Ramadan is approaching, conversations around fasting are always around what to avoid like caffeine, fried foods, dehydration, and energy crashes. 

Rather than approaching wellness with a mindset of restriction, it is far more empowering to focus on preparation. Preparation shifts the narrative from deprivation to intention. It encourages thoughtful planning, mindful choices, and proactive habits that naturally support balance and nourishment.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026: Top 10 Iftar Recipes Under 20 Minutes For A Flavour-Packed Evening

Fuel Your Body For Sustained Energy And Hydration

During fasting rather than viewing Sehri as “just an early breakfast,” consider it your strategy session for the day ahead.

From a nutrition science perspective, the goal is:

  • Slow digestion intentionally through fibre and healthy fats
  • Sustain energy release with complex carbohydrates
  • Preserve lean muscle with adequate protein
  • Protect hydration levels with water-rich foods and electrolytes

So, here are 5 recipes for you to try this sehri to make fasting healthy and prevent your body from feeling sluggish. 

1) Overnights Oats Cup

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients

  • Rolled oats soaked in milk or water (overnight oats work great) - 1 cup
  • Chia Seeds - 1 tbsp
  • Greek or Plain Yogurt - ½ cup
  • Hydrating Fruits (berries, apples, or pomegranate) - ¼ cup 
  • A handful of nuts for healthy fats

Method

Soak oats overnight in milk & chia seeds in a refrigerator. Add a layer of greek yogurt once the oats & chia seeds have swelled up. Top it with fruits of your choice like apple, pomegranate & blueberries and nuts.  

How Does This Dish Help?

Oats are rich in complex carbohydrates and soluble fibre, which help release energy slowly. Adding chia seeds boosts omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, helping you feel full longer. Yogurt contributes protein and probiotics for gut health, while fruits provide natural sugars and hydration. 

2) Moong Dal Chilla With Curd And Coconut Water

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients

  • Overnight Soaked Moog Dal- 30 g
  • Coriander Leaves- handful
  • Chilli- 1 no
  • Onion- 2 tbsp
  • Meethi leaves- 2 tbsp
  • Tomato- 2 tbsp
  • Salt as per choice
  • Oil- 5 ml

Method

Grind the moong dal, chili, coriander & salt with little water till a batter like consistency is reached. Now add in the cut veggies and mix well. Heat a pan and add in the batter and let it cook with some oil till golden brown. 
Serve it hot with a cup of curd & coconut water. 

How Does This Dish Help?

Moong dal is high in plant-based protein and easy to digest. It stabilises blood sugar and helps maintain muscle mass. Curd is a natural probiotic that keeps the gut cool and coconut water gives you the hydration packed with the right electrolytes. 

3) Chicken Vegetable Wrap With Chia Seed Buttermilk

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients

  • Minced Chicken - 50g
  • Oil - 10 ml
  • Chilli Powder- ½ tsp
  • Turmeric Powder- ½ tsp
  • Coriander Powder- ½ tsp
  • Salt- as per taste
  • Capsicum (chopped)- 2 tbps
  • Onion (chopped)- 2 tbps
  • Tomato - 2-3
  • Whole Wheat- 30g
  • Chia Seeds- 1 tbps
  • Curd- 150 ml

Method

  • In a bowl mix all the spices with little water and add in the chicken and keep aside. Heat a pan with oil, add the marinated chicken and cook till tender.
  • Now make a paratha and add the chicken with all the cut veggies.
  • In a bowl add curd and overnight soaked chia seeds. Mix in water and make a thin watery consistency. Add salt and jeera powder.
  • The wrap and buttermilk are ready to have.

How Does This Dish Help?

Chicken is packed with protein and easy to digest. The veggies and paratha give the fibre that keeps you full for long. Buttermilk keeps the gut cool and you hydrated. 

4) Vegetable Daliya With Flax Seed And Curd

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients

  • Roasted Broken Wheat- 30 g
  • Onion (chopped) - 1 small
  • Tomato (chopped) - 1 small
  • Capsicum (chopped) - 2 tbsp
  • Carrot (grated) - 2 tbps
  • Water- 2 cups
  • Oil - 5 ml
  • Chili - 1 no
  • Curry Leaves- 3-4
  • Mustard Seeds - ½ tsp
  • Salt - as per taste
  • Roasted Flax Seeds- 1tbps
  • Curd - ½ cup

Method

  • Heat oil in a kadai, add mustard seeds, curry leaves and chilli till sizzle. Add onion and saute till golden brown, add the rest of the veggies and cook till half done.
  • Now add in the water with salt, once the water boils, stir in the broken wheat, keep stirring to avoid lumps, later cover and let the broken wheat puff and get translucent.
  • Serve with a cup of curd topped with flax seeds. 

How Does This Dish Help?

Daliya (broken wheat) is rich in complex carbohydrates and fibre, which release energy slowly. Adding vegetables like carrots,tomato and capsicum increases water content and micronutrients. A bowl of plain curd on the side adds protein and supports gut health.

5) Energy Smoothie

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients

  • Greek Yogurt - 200 ml
  • Banana - 2 small
  • Almonds - 5-6
  • Chia Seeds - 1 tsp
  • Peanut Butter - 1tbps
  • Dates - 2 pcs

Method

In a grinder add the yogurt with the rest of the ingredients, now grind it. If needed add little milk to make it thin and serve it chill. 

How Does This Dish Help?

For individuals who struggle to eat early in the morning, smoothies are practical and nutrient-dense. Banana provides potassium (important for hydration balance), dates offer natural energy, and peanut butter adds protein and healthy fats.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

About the author Madhura Paroolkar Behki

The author, Madhura Paroolkar Behki, is a Nutrition Expert, at Cult.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ramadan 2026 Sehri Meals Suhoor Recipes
Advertisement

Advertisement

