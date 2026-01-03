×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMagh Mela 2026: Sacred Magh Maas Begins January 4; This Month Unlocks Prosperity And Grants Moksh

Magh Mela 2026: Sacred Magh Maas Begins January 4; This Month Unlocks Prosperity And Grants Moksh

Magh Maas 2026 starts 4 January. Read about the spiritual power of holy bathing, charity, Krishna worship & major Magh Mela rituals that promise peace, prosperity & liberation.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Magh Mela 2026: As the winter sun rises on 4 January 2026, one of Hinduism’s most spiritually potent months, Magh Maas, will begin, transforming rivers, temples and hearts across India. From Prayagraj’s majestic Sangam to homes across the world, this sacred period is believed to open the gates of fortune, peace, health and ultimate liberation. Revered in the Veds and Purans, Magh Maas is not merely a month, it is a divine opportunity for inner purification and karmic renewal.

ALSO READ: Magh Mela 2026: Know History, Significance, And Key Bathing Dates Of This Sacred Fair In Prayagraj

Why Magh Maas Is Considered Spiritually Supreme

Ancient scriptures declare Magh Maas the most auspicious time for religious discipline. Holy bathing, temple worship, charity and pilgrimage during this month are believed to multiply spiritual merit many times over. Even uttering the name of the sacred rivers while bathing at home is said to bring blessings equal to visiting them physically.

Magh Mela 2026: The Sacred Confluence At Prayagraj

From 4 January to 1 February 2026, Prayagraj hosts the grand Magh Mela, where millions gather at the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati. Scriptures proclaim that a single dip here during Magh Maas equals the merit of performing an Ashwamedha Yagya.

Daily Rituals That Transform Destiny

  • Dawn holy bathing
  • Offering water to the rising sun
  • Lighting lamps and incense
  • Reading the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayan
  • Mantra chanting and meditation
  • Charity

These practices are believed to cleanse lifetimes of negativity and invite divine grace.

Charity during Magh Maas carries unmatched power. Donating food, blankets, sesame, jaggery, grains, cows, land or gold is said to open the doors of prosperity, health and long-lasting peace.

Worship Of Lord Krishna And Vishnu

This month honours Vasudeva Vishnu and Lord Krishna. Devotees offer pure vegetarian meals with Tulsi leaves, perform special prayers and observe sacred fasts on Tuesdays and Thursdays for exceptional spiritual growth.

What The Scriptures Declare

Texts like the Padma Purana, Skanda Purana and Mahabharata describe Magh Maas as the most powerful month for spiritual elevation. They promise wealth, honour, happiness, noble lineage and eventual liberation to those who follow its disciplines sincerely.

Major Dates During Magh Maas 2026

  • 4 Jan: Magh Maas begins
  • 6 Jan: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 14 Jan: Makar Sankranti, Shattila Ekadashi
  • 18 Jan: Magh Amavasya
  • 23 Jan: Basant Panchami
  • 29 Jan: Jaya Ekadashi
  • 1 Feb: Magh Purnima, Magh Maas concludes

The Month That Grants Prosperity, Peace, And Salvation

Magh Maas is described as the rare celestial window where even simple spiritual efforts yield extraordinary results. From prosperity and health to fulfilment of desires and ultimate salvation, this sacred month is considered a divine gift to humanity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Breaking: New Year Crowd at Khatu Shyam Temple, Lakhs Gather for Darshan

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prayagraj Sangam Magh Mela 2026 Magh Maas 2026 Hindu Holy Month
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
World
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
Cities
UGC Orders Probe In Himachal Student Suicide; Professor, Students Face Ragging, Sexual Harassment Charges
UGC Orders Probe In Himachal Student Suicide; Professor, Students Face Ragging, Sexual Harassment Charges
World
‘Locked And Loaded’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Protest Crackdown, Says US Ready To ‘Rescue’ Demonstrators
‘Locked And Loaded’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Protest Crackdown, Says US Ready To ‘Rescue’ Demonstrators
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Panic in Rohini Sector 24 After 25-Round Firing on Toyota Car
Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget