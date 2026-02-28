7 Colourful Festivals Around The World That Are Just Like Holi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Holi, the festival of colours, is one of India's most joyful celebrations. This festival marks the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. But the magic of Holi isn't limited to India. Across the globe, communities have created their own vibrant, messy, and fun-filled festivals inspired by similar themes of renewal, unity, and joy.

From soaking each other in water to throwing fruits and mud, these festivals showcase the universal love for colour and celebration.

1. Songkran (Thailand)

Songkran, Thailand’s New Year festival, is often called the world’s most famous water fight. Streets overflow with people armed with water guns, buckets, and smiles. Symbolising purification, it washes away misfortune from the previous year while welcoming a fresh start. Music, laughter, and playful splashes make it a joyous event that mirrors the carefree spirit of Holi.

2. Boryeong Mud Festival (South Korea)

Every July, Daecheon Beach transforms into a playground for mud lovers. The Boryeong Mud Festival began as a way to promote mud skincare products but has grown into a global sensation. Visitors jump, slide, and wrestle in colourful mud, celebrating carefree joy and community bonding, much like the exuberance of Holi.

3. Chinchilla Watermelon Festival (Australia)

In Chinchilla, Queensland, the Watermelon Festival brings fruit lovers together for a week of melon-themed activities. From Melon Bull’s Eye to Melon Bungee, the event combines games, laughter, and healthy competition. This festival’s playful spirit and communal excitement reflect Holi’s celebratory energy.

4. La Tomatina (Spain)

Held every August in Buñol, Spain, La Tomatina is a chaotic, vibrant, and utterly messy tomato fight. Over 100 tonnes of overripe tomatoes fly through the air as thousands join in the fun. Like Holi, it’s an opportunity to forget daily worries, get messy, and celebrate life with pure joy.

5. Battle Of The Oranges (Italy)

In Ivrea, Italy, the Battle of the Oranges is the country’s largest food fight. Originating in 1808, participants throw around 400 tonnes of oranges in organized groups. It’s a tradition filled with laughter, competition, and chaos, capturing the same energy, colour, and mischief as Holi.

6. Haro Wine Festival (Spain)

In the northern Spanish town of Haro, locals and visitors splash each other with wine every Saint Peter’s Day. Known as Batalla Del Vino, the festival is a unique way to welcome summer while creating a vibrant, messy, and unforgettable experience reminiscent of Holi’s playful nature.

7. Cascamorras (Spain)

Celebrated in Guadix and Baza, Spain, Cascamorras dates back to 1490. The festival involves playful battles over the Virgin Mary statue, with participants covering each other in paint, powder, and colour. Like Holi, it’s messy, fun, and an expression of cultural pride and community spirit.